Veteran Free-Agent Contracts Raiders Must Consider Before Training Camp

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

What are the Las Vegas Raiders' goals for the 2023 season? It's a fair question to ask after Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler took steps to deconstruct and then reload the roster during the offseason.



While a few elite playmakers—like Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and (hopefully) Josh Jacobs—remain, it was a spring of turnover in Las Vegas. The roster looks a lot different than the one that went 6-11 last year, but different doesn't necessarily mean better.



There's a real chance the Raiders aren't looking to compete this season and will instead use bridge players like quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and cornerback David Long Jr. to make it through the campaign while evaluating younger players and building for the future.



If that's the goal, then any veterans Las Vegas adds between now and training camp will have to fall in line with that plan. Scooping up a big name like DeAndre Hopkins or Jadeveon Clowney wouldn't make a lot of sense if the Raiders aren't looking to contend until at least 2024.



Las Vegas is also limited by a mere $3 million in cap space, meaning any addition would likely have to be accompanied by a cost-cutting move. None of this means the Raiders shouldn't consider picking up a veteran or two before camp, though, and below, we'll examine three free agents worth targeting.

