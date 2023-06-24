Dominick Cruz Offers to Train Elon Musk for Potential Mark Zuckerberg Fight

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

While Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has the backing of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones in his potential fight against Elon Musk, another combat sports legend has offered his services to the Twitter CEO.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz told TMZ that he'd be interested in training Musk if the grudge match against Zuckerberg came to fruition.

"I would coach and train Elon Musk in a heartbeat. I would start with him immediately. I'm a fan of that guy and the things that he's doing for the world and the things that he stands for," Crus said. "He's a special guy in the world right now and so I would love to be in his corner to watch him execute martial arts which brings us all together."

A fight between the two tech moguls seems unrealistic, but this all started when Musk tweeted he was willing to stage a "cage match" against Zuckerberg, and Zuckerberg responded, "Send Me Location." Jones aligned himself with Zuckerberg and suggested they train together:

UFC president Dana White said on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday that he believes a fight between Musk and Zuckerberg would be "the biggest fight in the history of the world" and he's working to put it together.

Cruz, who hasn't fought since August, has lost three of his last five fights. His return to the Octagon has yet to be announced, though he routinely works as a commentator for UFC events and he will be on the call for Saturday's UFC Fight Night headlined by a featherweight bout between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria.