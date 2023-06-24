Pistons' Ausar Thompson Trash Talks Rockets, Brother Amen: 'We're Gonna Kill Them'

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

One day after becoming the first brothers selected in the top five of the same NBA draft, the Houston Rockets' No. 4 pick Amen Thompson and Detroit Pistons' No. 5 pick Ausar Thompson already have their first matchup set.

Pistons rookie Ausar was asked Friday how he felt when he learned he would face the Rockets and his brother in an NBA Summer League game on July 9.

"I heard it, my first thought was, 'We're going to kill them," Ausar said. "He's sat right here, so he can hear it himself."

Beside him, Pistons head coach Monty Williams laughed and said, "I love that."

Ausar continued: "I know he probably wants to do the same thing, but it's not going to go that way."

Later, when asked by WXYZ Detroit's Jeanna Trotman what his message to Amen will be when they face off, Ausar said, "Be prepared to lose by 30. He can tell his teammates."

Amen, a guard, and Ausar, a wing, spent the last two seasons playing in the Overtime Elite League. The twins both played for the City Reapers last year and were each a critical part of the team's road to the championship. Ausar was named finals MVP for the second consecutive campaign after averaging 21 points, 4.8 assists, and 5.2 rebounds in the playoffs.

The Pistons, who haven't won a playoff game since 2008, can currently claim the longest playoff drought in the NBA.

With the additions of postseason-experienced rookies like Ausar and No. 25 selection Marcus Sasser, who helped the University of Houston make it to the NCAA Final Four in 2021, Detroit will hope to change that in 2023-24—maybe starting with a few Summer League victories.