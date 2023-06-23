3 West Virginia Basketball Players Enter Transfer Portal After Bob Huggins' Exit

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

More dominoes are beginning to fall following the resignation of West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Kerr Kriisa is re-entering the transfer portal. The former Arizona guard committed to the Mountaineers in April.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported WVU guard Joe Toussaint is on his way out as well, along with forward Tre Mitchell, per Travis Branham of 247Sports. Mitchell has already lined up a visit with Kentucky.

Huggins' departure came shortly after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Pittsburgh. He had already found himself in hot water for using an anti-gay slur toward Xavier fans and mocking Catholics during a radio interview.

The Mountaineers have yet to hire a full-time replacement for the Hall of Famer.

At a time when college athletes have more freedom than ever, the program was inevitably going to experience some turnover.

Kriisa told Givony he's open to rejoining West Virginia pending the outcome of the current coaching search.

"For now, I'm entering the portal, and want to get this figured out as soon as possible," he said.

Kriisa figured to play a big role in the Mountaineers backcourt. He averaged 9.9 points and 5.1 assists as a junior in 2022-23.

Mitchell, meanwhile, was to be the team's leading returning scorer (11.7 points) and rebounder (5.5 boards) from last season. That he's already on Kentucky's radar is a sign of the fifth-year senior's talent.

Toussaint, meanwhile, averaged 9.4 points and 2.6 assists in 2022-23 after transferring from Iowa.

Whoever succeeds Huggins could be inheriting a difficult situation.