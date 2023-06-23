Lakers Rumors: Cam Whitmore Was Considered Before Jalen Hood-Schifino NBA Draft Pick

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Jalen Hood-Schifino wound up being the Los Angeles Lakers' top pick in the 2023 NBA draft, but they were considering at least one other player when they went on the clock.

Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Cam Whitmore was being "considered" by the Lakers at No. 17 before they decided to go with Hood-Schifino based on the feeling he was "a surer bet."

Whitmore's stock seemed to be all over the place leading up to the draft. He was regarded as a potential top-five pick in most mocks going into Thursday, but there were rumblings during the draft that teams had some concerns about his medicals.

It wouldn't have been a surprise to see the Lakers opt to go with Whitmore because he would've fit their immediate need for outside shooting.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman noted the NBA's "current pace and playmakers should instantly create easy baskets and rhythm threes for the 6'7", 232-pound 19-year-old" in his scouting report for Whitmore.

Per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Whitmore's "intensity level left a lot to be desired" during his lone season at Villanova and for NBA teams that brought him for pre-draft workouts and interviews.

Rather than bet on Whitmore with their first-round pick, the Lakers opted to go with Hood-Schifino. He likely has a long development road ahead after shooting 41.7 percent in his freshman season at Indiana, but Buha noted the Lakers are "optimistic" their coaching staff can help him take a "significant leap as a shooter" in the NBA.

Hood-Schifino is an older prospect for a top-20 pick, having just turned 20 on June 19. His profile doesn't indicate a player with star-level upside, but the Lakers are presumably looking for players who can contribute quickly to maximize the remainder of LeBron James' career.