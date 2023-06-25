Forgotten 2022 NFL Draft Picks to Watch in 2023 Training Camps

Forgotten 2022 NFL Draft Picks to Watch in 2023 Training CampsJune 25, 2023
When NFL training camps begin in late July and early August, much of the attention will be on rookie prospects and offseason veteran additions. These, after all, are the players who are expected to improve rosters from what they were in 2022.
However, it's important to remember that some teams will inevitably get boosts from second-year players who simply didn't see the field much, if at all, as rookies. It happens almost every year, with Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne serving as the perfect recent example.
The 2021 first-round pick missed his entire rookie campaign with a Lisfranc injury but exploded onto the scene last year, racking up 1,441 scrimmage yards while helping the Jags win the AFC South.
Here, we'll examine some 2022 draft prospects who may have been forgotten by casual fans. Whether due to injury, early struggles or limited roles, these players didn't see the field often or only had a minor impact last year but have the potential to play important roles in 2023. Like prized veteran additions and heralded rookie selections, they too, bear following during training camp.
Players are listed in alphabetical order.
Calvin Austin III, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Drafted 138th Overall (Round 4)
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded for wideout Allen Robinson II earlier this offseason, and the former Los Angeles Rams pass-catcher is widely expected to be the team's No. 3 receiver next to Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.
However, Robinson could be pushed for that role by 2022 fourth-round pick Calvin Austin III, who didn't see the field as a rookie. The Memphis product was an intriguing, speedy prospect expected to add a downfield element to Pittsburgh's passing attack. However, a foot injury ended his rookie campaign before he reached the preseason.
Now healthy, Austin could be poised to play a prominent role.
"I think he's gonna be featured a lot," running back Najee Harris said, per Teresa Varley of the team's official website. "He's gonna put a lot of pressure on defenses."
Harris called Austin a player who "you can put really anywhere, put him in the backfield, at slot, everywhere," per Varley.
With 4.32 speed, Austin is indeed a player who could change the complexion of the Steelers offense—which was too often bland and predictable during Kenny Pickett's rookie campaign last season.
Pickett is expected to take some second-year strides, though, and Austin's speed and versatility could allow coordinator Matt Canada to get much more creative with his game-planning. Having a healthy Austin on the practice field could quickly become one of the highlights of Steelers camp.
David Bell, WR, Cleveland Browns
Drafted 99th Overall (Round 3)
Cleveland Browns fans probably haven't forgotten about David Bell, the 2022 third-round pick who played 47 percent of the snaps as a rookie. However, outsiders probably don't know his name, as the Purdue product had a very limited impact in Year 1.
Bell caught just 24 passes for 214 yards last season.
Since the end of the 2022 season, the Browns have added Marquise Goodwin, Elijah Moore and rookie Cedric Tillman to a receiver room that already featured Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones. This has only pushed Bell further into the background.
However, Cleveland is still very high on the 22-year-old, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com:
"Bell is still in great standing with the club and will make the 53-man roster. Kevin Stefanski loved him coming out of Purdue last season, and still sees the same tremendous potential in him as a slot receiver in the mold of Jarvis Landry."
Fans should expect the Browns to push Bell for playing time, even with the new additions in the fold. Peoples-Jones is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and Cooper could be a 2024 cap casualty—according to Spotrac, the Browns could save $12.4 million by releasing the 29-year-old next offseason.
Bell has a chance to be a big part of Cleveland's future, and with a strong training camp, its present too.
Lewis Cine, S, Minnesota Vikings
Drafted 32nd Overall (Round 1)
The Minnesota Vikings used the 32nd overall pick in last year's draft on former Georgia safety Lewis Cine. However, the 23-year-old had his inaugural campaign cut short by a compound leg fracture that required two surgeries—and he wasn't much of a defensive factor before that.
Cine appeared in three games before the Week 4 injury and logged a mere two defensive snaps.
However, Cine appears to be recovering well and could be back to 100 percent by the start of training camp.
"I'm doing great. I'm progressing along. I've worked my tail off the whole offseason," Cine said, per Lindsey Young of the team's official website.
While the second-year man may still be stuck behind Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum at safety, he should see the field more as a sophomore. He could also have a real opportunity to shine as a rotational player under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
"Linebackers and defensive backs were moving all over the place, showing a variety of different looks to the offense—many of them involving pressure—during a brief 11-on-11 period," Will Ragatz of FanNation wrote during Vikings organized team activities (OTAs).
If Flores is going to use a more aggressive and diversified scheme than predecessor Ed Donatell, Cine could be a huge part of it. It'll be interesting to see just how he's utilized during camp.
Daxton Hill, DB, Cincinnati Bengals
Drafted 31st Overall (Round 1)
The Cincinnati Bengals selected former Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill one spot before the Vikings took Cine.
Though Hill was healthy during his rookie campaign, he just didn't see a ton of time on defense. The former Wolverine appeared in 16 games but played a mere 131 snaps on defense.
His role is likely to change in 2023, with former starting safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III both leaving in free agency. Hill will still have to compete with players like Nick Scott and rookie third-round pick Jordan Battle, but he stands a very good chance of getting on the field early and often as a sophomore.
The Bengals remain confident in the prospect they selected 31st overall.
"I have a lot of stresses and worries in my life and he's not one of them. He's a first-round pick for a reason," defensive backs coach Rob Livingston said, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.
Even if Hill doesn't win one of the starting safety jobs, he should make more of an impact in Year 2. He was a versatile defender at Michigan, capable of playing virtually every role in the secondary. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will find ways to utilize him this season.
Of course, the competition to replace Bell and Bates will be one of the biggest storylines of Bengals camp.
John Metchie III, WR, Houston Texans
Drafted 44th Overall (Round 2)
The Houston Texans have yet to get a real look at 2022 second-round pick John Metchie III. The former Alabama star suffered a torn ACL in the SEC Championship Game and then sat out his rookie year after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.
While Metchie is dealing with a soft-tissue injury, he is expected to make a full recovery by training camp, according to KPRC 2 Sports contributor Aaron Wilson. The Texans will be excited to see Metchie on the practice field.
"My expectations are high for him returning, whenever that is, and hitting the ground running," receivers coach Ben McDaniels said, per Wilson.
Before his injury in the conference title game, Metchie was a legitimate star. He racked up 1,142 receiving yards and eight touchdowns during the 2021 season, and he could be a similarly stunning playmaker for the Texans.
If he can, it would be massive. Houston drafted former Ohio State quarterback C.J. STroud with the second overall pick, and it needs to surround him with talent to yield early success. However, the Texans' crop of veteran receivers is fairly underwhelming, with Robert Woods and Nico Collins headlining the group.
Metchie has the potential to be the biggest difference-maker in Huston's receiving corps, though his ability to do so hinges on his health and his development more than two years after he last saw the playing field.
Trevor Penning, OT, New Orleans Saints
Drafted 19th Overall (Round 1)
The New Orleans Saints used the 19th pick in last year's draft on former Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning. However, Penning suffered a toe injury during the preseason and didn't see game action until late November.
In all, Penning appeared in six games, made one start and played 124 offensive snaps as a rookie.
Entering Year 2, the 24-year-old is expected to compete with veteran James Hurst for the starting left tackle job. Hurst, who started 16 games in 2022 and has 80 starts on his resume, is a capable option, but New Orleans believes that Penning has the higher upside.
"If we can keep him healthy, the sky's the limit in terms of what he can do," head coach Dennis Allen said, per Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. "He's big, he's physical, I love his play demeanor. He's athletic for a guy his size. We're excited about the player."
The competition at left tackle will be a big part of Saints camp, as New Orleans will be breaking in a new starting quarterback in Derek Carr. If Carr is to make the Saints a legitimate contender in the NFC South, he'll need to stay healthy and upright throughout the 2023 season.
Ideally, Penning will win the starting job and prove to be a dependable anchor on Carr's blindside.
Jalen Tolbert, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Drafted 88th Overall (Round 3)
The expectations were high for Dallas Cowboys third-round pick Jalen Tolbert last season. The former South Alabama receiver was supposed to become Dallas' No. 3 receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, but he instead barely saw the field.
Tolbert appeared in just eight games and played 89 offensive snaps as a rookie, and the No. 3 role was filled this offseason when Dallas acquired Brandin Cooks from the Texans.
However, this doesn't mean that the 24-year-old can't emerge as a prominent piece of the passing puzzle in Year 2. According to Patrik Walker of the team's official website, Tolbert has made a strong case to be the team's fourth receiving option during early offseason workouts.
"Jalen Tolbert is already making some waves in the war for WR4, and that's a good sign that he's mentally ready to challenge who appears to be the frontrunner at the moment," Walker wrote on June 1.
There will be competition to round out the top of the receiver depth chart, though, with receivers like KaVontae Turpin, Simi Fehoko and rookie seventh-round pick Jalen Brooks also vying for playing time.
However, Tolbert is in a position to flourish now that he has mentally adjusted to football at the pro level.
"Now when I hear something I'm able to just line up, know what's going on, look at the coverage, jump out of my shoes and go make a play," Tolbert said, per Walker.
Fans should be eager to see just how much progress Tolbert has made during camp and in the preseason.
Zamir White, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Drafted 122nd Overall (Round 4)
We frequently see rookie running backs make an immediate impact in the NFL, so it was a mild surprise when Las Vegas Raiders fourth-round pick Zamir White didn't in 2022.
It wasn't a total shock, of course, as Las Vegas had Josh Jacobs at the top of the depth chart. However, given Josh McDaniels' history of using a committee backfield with the New England Patriots, it felt odd to barely see White on the field as a rookie.
The Georgia product logged just 17 carries and played a mere 40 offensive snaps in Year 1.
It will be worth tracking White in training camp for two reasons. For one, there's no guarantee that Jacobs will be on the field and and/or fully prepared in Week 1. The Raiders gave the 25-year-old the franchise tag this offseason, and Jacobs hasn't appeared happy about it—or on the practice field.
A series of cryptic social-media posts could indicate that the reigning rushing champ is considering a holdout.
"Sometimes it's not about you," Jacobs tweeted on June 10. "We gotta do it for the ones after us."
Secondly, Jacobs could be entering the final year with Las Vegas if he doesn't get an extension by July 17. The Raiders should want to get a look at what they have in their other running backs, and that could lead to a fair bit of playing time for White.
White's progress in camp may give Raiders fans a glimpse at the future, perhaps the very near future, of the team's running back position.
