Forgotten 2022 NFL Draft Picks to Watch in 2023 Training Camps

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

When NFL training camps begin in late July and early August, much of the attention will be on rookie prospects and offseason veteran additions. These, after all, are the players who are expected to improve rosters from what they were in 2022.



However, it's important to remember that some teams will inevitably get boosts from second-year players who simply didn't see the field much, if at all, as rookies. It happens almost every year, with Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne serving as the perfect recent example.



The 2021 first-round pick missed his entire rookie campaign with a Lisfranc injury but exploded onto the scene last year, racking up 1,441 scrimmage yards while helping the Jags win the AFC South.



Here, we'll examine some 2022 draft prospects who may have been forgotten by casual fans. Whether due to injury, early struggles or limited roles, these players didn't see the field often or only had a minor impact last year but have the potential to play important roles in 2023. Like prized veteran additions and heralded rookie selections, they too, bear following during training camp.



Players are listed in alphabetical order.

