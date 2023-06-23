X

    Knicks Trade Rumors: Zach LaVine Not 'Interested in Dealing With' NY amid Bulls Buzz

    Francisco RosaJune 23, 2023

    Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
    Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

    As the Chicago Bulls look for potential trade partners for Zach LaVine, the star guard and his representatives have made it clear that he isn't interested in being dealt to the New York Knicks, according to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy.

    LaVine, who is represented by agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, doesn't want to deal with the Knicks front office led by former CAA agent Leon Rose, who has seemed to prioritize CAA clients and players during his time in the Big Apple.

    Unlike Bradley Beal, LaVine doesn't have a no-trade clause in his contract. So he doesn't have a complete say over where he ends up.

    But the Knicks would do well not chasing players that don't want to be there in the first place.

