Victor Wembanyama Talks 'Alien-Like' Green Draft Suit in Apparent Nod to LeBron James

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama knew Thursday was going to be a big night, and he dressed for the occasion.

The French phenom, who was selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA draft on Thursday at Barclays Center, sported a green Louis Vuitton suit in an apparent nod to LeBron James referring to him as an "alien."

"The color green, it looks kinda outer space, you know... alien-like. Green's a color I really like," Wembanyama said of his draft outfit, according to Jake Fenner of The Daily Mail.

Back in October, James referred to Wembanyama as an "alien" while speaking with reporters about the Frenchman's generational talent.

"We're labeling him like this unicorn thing," James said. "Everybody has been a unicorn over the last few years but he's more like an alien. I've never seen — no one has ever seen — anyone as tall as he is, but as fluid and as graceful as he is on the floor."

In a Sports Illustrated video profile in February, Wembanyama said he was happy James called him an "alien" because he didn't want to be referred to as a "unicorn."

"First of all, I'm really glad he said that because I didn't like to be called a unicorn," Wembanyama said. "I like it because it's just something not from this world. I like being called an alien, yeah. It's really what I'm working to be—something unique and original."

Wembanyama is considered the most hyped prospect since James in 2003 after a standout career in France. He suit up for the Metropolitans 92 in 2022-23 and led the team to the LNB Pro A Finals.

This is only just the beginning, and the 19-year-old will be the face of the Spurs organization for the foreseeable future.