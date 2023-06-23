B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Card

0 of 7

AEW

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling are teaming up for the second time to put on the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. This year's event takes place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and will see stars from both organizations battle as both opponents and allies.

The show is packed with huge stars, but Gedo and Tony Khan have also made sure to book a couple of certified dream matches for us on Sunday.

As usual, we have predictions and questions related to matches on the cards. Before we get to the picks, here's our lineup of contributors: