Warriors Rumors: Chris Paul Traded to GSW for Jordan Poole After Waiver Interest

The Golden State Warriors don't believe their championship window is closed just yet.

After The Athletic's Tim Kawakami reported the team "very likely would check in with" Chris Paul if he was put on waivers by the Washington Wizards, the Warriors agreed on a deal to acquire the veteran point guard in exchange for Jordan Poole, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

According to multiple reports, the Phoenix Suns have been putting together a deal to acquire Bradley Beal from Washington, with Paul heading the other way. TNT and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported Sunday the Wizards would likely move Paul to another team once he arrives.

The Suns and Wizards were waiting to finalize the deal until they could find the third team to trade for Paul, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Paul, who averaged a career-low 13.9 points per game last season, is on the books for $30.8 million in 2023-24. The Wizards also received a protected 2030 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick in the exchange.

The Warriors will say goodbye to Poole after he put up a career-high 20.4 points per game in the regular season, an average that declined to 10.3 points in an underwhelming postseason.

Poole is signed on for four more years at a $32 million average salary, while Paul only has one guaranteed season left on his deal. That shorter commitment is ideal for Golden State, which will have to operate under a new, less soft cap-friendly CBA next season.