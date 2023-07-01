The Usos Defeat Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Photo credit: WWE.com

In a match billed as The Bloodline Civil War, The Usos defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at WWE Money in the Bank on Saturday.

Jimmy and Jey Uso won after hitting Reigns with a pair of superkicks. Jey then went to the top rope for a splash to end the match, marking the first time The Tribal Chief has been pinned since December 2019, when Baron Corbin did so at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs.

Cracks have been forming in The Bloodline for some time dating back to Sami Zayn's involvement, but the issues have grown more significant ever since WrestleMania 39 in April.

While Reigns beat Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2 thanks to help from Sikoa, The Usos dropped the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1, which didn't sit well with The Tribal Chief.

Clearly miffed about their loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Tribal Chief attempted to take matters into his own hands by teaming with Sikoa in a title match against Zayn and KO at Night of Champions in May.

The Usos interfered against Reigns' wishes, and when they accidentally superkicked Sikoa, a furious Tribal Chief demeaned his cousins, leading Jimmy to superkick the undisputed WWE universal champion.

Jimmy's actions left Jey in shock, and they both left the ring as Zayn and Owens took advantage by scoring the victory and retained their titles.

Initially, all parties involved attempted to work things out, but Reigns essentially excommunicated Jimmy from the group by having Sikoa take him out with a Samoan Spike.

The focus then shifted toward Jey, as he was given the ultimatum of either pledging his allegiance to The Bloodline or siding with his twin brother.

Reigns and Paul Heyman tried to convince Jey that he was next in line for the role of Tribal Chief and that Jimmy didn't want to see him succeed.

Jey seemed to believe them at first, but he swerved the WWE Universe by taking out Reigns and Sikoa with superkicks and solidifying his bond with his brother.

All of that led to a battle for familial supremacy in London with, arguably, the greatest tag team in WWE history in The Usos facing one of the most dominant Superstars of all time in Reigns and a potential future world champion in Sikoa.

Experience as a team worked in The Usos' favor at Money in the Bank, as they left Reigns reeling and at his lowest point since becoming world champion well over 1,000 days ago.

