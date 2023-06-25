Re-Drafting the 2018 NFL Draft

0 of 32

"If I could turn back time, if I could find a way…"

It's everyone's favorite Cher song (admit it—it's in your head now). And it's the mantra of all 32 NFL general managers as they look back at a three- or five-year-old draft class and wonder what the heck they were thinking when it was their turn to pick.

But what if you could? What if you could go back with several years' knowledge of how players will perform in the NFL? What if you could erase mistakes and grab guaranteed stars instead of the fat bag of maybe that is the real thing? How much different would the draft look at the end of one round?

Hint—it's a lot different.

That's what we're going to do here. Five years after one of the most heralded quarterback classes in recent memory, we're going back through the 2018 NFL draft and re-doing the first round.

In case you were wondering, the first pick ain't Baker Mayfield.

AUTHOR'S NOTE: For the purposes of this re-draft, all trades that took place after the draft began on April 26, 2018 were reversed. However, trades that were made before draft day remain intact.