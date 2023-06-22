X

    Nets Rumors: Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O'Neale in Trade Talks Before 2023 NBA Draft

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 22, 2023

    BROOKLYN, NY - FEBRUARY 9: Dorian Finney-Smith #28 of the Brooklyn Nets high fives Royce O'Neale #00 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on February 9, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Brooklyn Nets have discussed trades involving Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

    Fischer reported the Nets set the asking price for Finney-Smith at a draft pick and a player. For O'Neale, they're looking to recoup the first-round pick they sent to the Utah Jazz to acquire him in the first place.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.