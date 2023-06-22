Nets Rumors: Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O'Neale in Trade Talks Before 2023 NBA Draft

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets have discussed trades involving Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Fischer reported the Nets set the asking price for Finney-Smith at a draft pick and a player. For O'Neale, they're looking to recoup the first-round pick they sent to the Utah Jazz to acquire him in the first place.

