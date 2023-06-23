BIG3 Basketball League 2023 Season Schedule and Full Team Rosters

BIG3 Basketball League 2023 Season Schedule and Full Team RostersJune 23, 2023
While the 2022-23 NBA season has ended, basketball fans aren't out of entertaining hoops options. The sixth season of BIG3 Basketball is set to begin this weekend.
Founded by musician/actor Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017, BIG3 is a unique 3-on-3 basketball league that is quite different from traditional leagues but still packs in some quality basketball.
For those unfamiliar, the BIG3 is a 12-team league that features three-player lineups and five-player rosters. Teams race to reach 50 points first and must win by two. Games involve a 14-second shot clock and deep zones where shots are worth four points each.
While the on-court action may be foreign to some, many fans will find familiar faces involved. Former NBA and WNBA standouts are on the rosters and among the coaching ranks. And while all games are played in a different city each week, fans at home can check out the action with CBS returning as the BIG3's primary broadcast partner.
The action kicks off this weekend at the United Center in Chicago. Below, you'll find the full weekly city schedule, updated rosters for every team and a look at some of the BIG3's biggest stars.
2023 BIG3 Schedule
Week 1: June 25, Chicago
Week 2: July 1, Dallas
Week 3: July 9, New York
Week 4: July 15, Memphis
Week 5: July 23, Miami
Week 6: July 30, Boston
Week 7: August 5, Charlotte
Week 8: August 13, Detroit
Playoffs: August 19, Washington D.C.
Championship: August 26, London, UK
*Weekly matchups can be found at BIG3.com.
Full Team Rosters
3 Headed Monsters
Coach: Reggie Theus
Rashard Lewis (captain)
Kevin Murphy (co-captain)
Reggie Evans (co-captain)
Jordan Adams
Robert Dozier
3's Company
Coach: Michael Cooper
Mario Chalmers (captain)
Michael Beasley (co-captain)
Brandon Rush (co-captain)
Hollis Thompson
Julian Wright
Aliens
Coach: Rick Mahorn
Dusan Bulut (captain)
Tomislav Ivosev (co-captain)
Kostja Mushidi (co-captain)
Janis Timma
Alonzo Gee
Ball Hogs
Coach: Rick Barry
Leandro Barbosa (captain)
Jeff Ayres (co-captain)
Jodie Meeks (co-captain)
DaJuan Summers
Jaylen Johnson
Bivouac
Coach: Gary Payton
Gerald Green (captain)
Corey Brewer (co-captain)
Garlon Green (co-captain)
John Jordan
Ryan Hollins
Enemies
Coach: Gilbert Arenas
Nick Young (captain)
Isaiah Austin (co-captain)
Elijah Stewart (co-captain)
Quincy Miller
Jordan Crawford
Ghost Ballers
Coach: George Gervin
Mike Taylor (captain)
Jonathan Simmons (co-captain)
Chris Johnson (co-captain)
Darnell Jackson
Charles Garcia
Killer 3s
Coach: Charles Oakley
Franklin Session (captain)
Donte Greene (co-captain)
Josh Powell (co-captain)
Dominique Johnson
Javier Carter
Power
Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Cuttino Mobley (captain)
Akil Mitchell (co-captain)
Royce White (co-captain)
Glen Rice Jr.
TJ Cline
Tri State
Coach: Julius Erving
Jason Richardson (captain)
Justin Dentmon (co-captain)
Deshawn Stephens (co-captain)
Ray Nixon
Devin Ebanks
Trilogy
Coach: Stephen Jackson
James White (captain)
Earl Clark (co-captain)
Amir Johnson (co-captain)
Isaiah Briscoe
David Hawkins
Triplets
Coach: Lisa Leslie
Joe Johnson (captain)
Jeremy Pargo (co-captain)
Jannero Pargo (co-captain)
Damien Wilkins
Larry Sanders
Top Players to Watch
Kevin Murphy, 3 Headed Monsters
Kevin Murphy, a Tennessee Tech product, former NBA second-round pick and international basketball star, has become one of the brightest names in the BIG3. He was the league's Rookie of the Year in 2021 and earned league MVP honors in his second campaign.
The 33-year-old led all players with 181 points last season, 28 more than the league's second-leading scorer, Isaiah Briscoe. He helped lead 3 Headed Monsters to the championship game two years ago, and he'll look to do it again as the team's co-captain in 2023.
BIG3 @thebig3
KEVIN MURPHY FOR THE WIN!<a href="https://twitter.com/KMurph_55?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KMurph_55</a> continues his MVP-level season with the sidestep four and the win. <a href="https://twitter.com/big33hm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@big33hm</a> are now level with Aliens for best record! <a href="https://t.co/LnnLdrulom">pic.twitter.com/LnnLdrulom</a>
Earl Clark, Trilogy
Trilogy have won back-to-back BIG3 titles, and with Earl Clark on the roster, that's no surprise.
Taken 14th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2009 draft, he carved out a six-year NBA career—playing with the Suns, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks—before moving on to international competition and the BIG3.
A fantastic defender, the 35-year-old led the BIG3 in both rebounds and steals during the 2022 season, helping the Trilogy outlast Power in last year's championship game.
Glen Rice Jr., Power
Like Murphy, Glen Rice Jr. of Power made an immediate impact upon his arrival. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 BIG3 draft helped, well, power his squad to the title game while earning Rookie of the Year honors.
A second-round pick in the 2013 NBA draft, the 32-year-old spent two seasons with the Washington Wizards before moving on to international play.
Rice was among the BIG3's top producers in many key categories last year, finishing with 140 points (ranked third), 50 rebounds (tied-fourth) and 26 assists (fifth).
Michael Beasley, 3's Company
Michael Beasley is another second-year player who will be a lot of fun to watch during the 2023 season. Taken second overall by the Miami Heat in the 2008 draft, he earned NBA All-Rookie honors to kick off a productive 11-year career.
While he wasn't quite as productive as Rice in Year 1 of his BIG3 career, he did rank fourth in scoring with 128 points. The 34-year-old serves as 3's Company's co-captain with former Heat teammate and two-time NBA champion Mario Chalmers.