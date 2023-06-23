    BIG3 Basketball League 2023 Season Schedule and Full Team Rosters

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxCorrespondent IJune 23, 2023

    BIG3 Basketball League 2023 Season Schedule and Full Team Rosters

    0 of 3

      Isaiah Briscoe of Trilogy shoots against Glen Rice Jr. of Power during the 2022 BIG3 Championship
      Isaiah Briscoe of Trilogy shoots against Glen Rice Jr. of Power during the 2022 BIG3 Championship Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for BIG3

      While the 2022-23 NBA season has ended, basketball fans aren't out of entertaining hoops options. The sixth season of BIG3 Basketball is set to begin this weekend.

      Founded by musician/actor Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017, BIG3 is a unique 3-on-3 basketball league that is quite different from traditional leagues but still packs in some quality basketball.

      For those unfamiliar, the BIG3 is a 12-team league that features three-player lineups and five-player rosters. Teams race to reach 50 points first and must win by two. Games involve a 14-second shot clock and deep zones where shots are worth four points each.

      While the on-court action may be foreign to some, many fans will find familiar faces involved. Former NBA and WNBA standouts are on the rosters and among the coaching ranks. And while all games are played in a different city each week, fans at home can check out the action with CBS returning as the BIG3's primary broadcast partner.

      The action kicks off this weekend at the United Center in Chicago. Below, you'll find the full weekly city schedule, updated rosters for every team and a look at some of the BIG3's biggest stars.

    2023 BIG3 Schedule

    1 of 3

      ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Isaiah Austin #21 of the Enemies shoots against Dusan Bulut #11 of the Aliens during the All-Star game prior to the BIG3 Championship at State Farm Arena on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for BIG3)
      Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for BIG3

      Week 1: June 25, Chicago

      Week 2: July 1, Dallas

      Week 3: July 9, New York

      Week 4: July 15, Memphis

      Week 5: July 23, Miami

      Week 6: July 30, Boston

      Week 7: August 5, Charlotte

      Week 8: August 13, Detroit

      Playoffs: August 19, Washington D.C.

      Championship: August 26, London, UK

      *Weekly matchups can be found at BIG3.com.

    Full Team Rosters

    2 of 3

      FRISCO, TEXAS - JULY 10: A detailed view of the BIG3 logo prior to the game between the Aliens and the Trilogy in BIG3 Week Four at Comerica Center on July 10, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images for BIG3)
      Logan Riely/Getty Images for BIG3

      3 Headed Monsters

      Coach: Reggie Theus

      Rashard Lewis (captain)

      Kevin Murphy (co-captain)

      Reggie Evans (co-captain)

      Jordan Adams

      Robert Dozier

      3's Company

      Coach: Michael Cooper

      Mario Chalmers (captain)

      Michael Beasley (co-captain)

      Brandon Rush (co-captain)

      Hollis Thompson

      Julian Wright

      Aliens

      Coach: Rick Mahorn

      Dusan Bulut (captain)

      Tomislav Ivosev (co-captain)

      Kostja Mushidi (co-captain)

      Janis Timma

      Alonzo Gee

      Ball Hogs

      Coach: Rick Barry

      Leandro Barbosa (captain)

      Jeff Ayres (co-captain)

      Jodie Meeks (co-captain)

      DaJuan Summers

      Jaylen Johnson

      Bivouac

      Coach: Gary Payton

      Gerald Green (captain)

      Corey Brewer (co-captain)

      Garlon Green (co-captain)

      John Jordan

      Ryan Hollins

      Enemies

      Coach: Gilbert Arenas

      Nick Young (captain)

      Isaiah Austin (co-captain)

      Elijah Stewart (co-captain)

      Quincy Miller

      Jordan Crawford

      Ghost Ballers

      Coach: George Gervin

      Mike Taylor (captain)

      Jonathan Simmons (co-captain)

      Chris Johnson (co-captain)

      Darnell Jackson

      Charles Garcia

      Killer 3s

      Coach: Charles Oakley

      Franklin Session (captain)

      Donte Greene (co-captain)

      Josh Powell (co-captain)

      Dominique Johnson

      Javier Carter

      Power

      Coach: Nancy Lieberman

      Cuttino Mobley (captain)

      Akil Mitchell (co-captain)

      Royce White (co-captain)

      Glen Rice Jr.

      TJ Cline

      Tri State

      Coach: Julius Erving

      Jason Richardson (captain)

      Justin Dentmon (co-captain)

      Deshawn Stephens (co-captain)

      Ray Nixon

      Devin Ebanks

      Trilogy

      Coach: Stephen Jackson

      James White (captain)

      Earl Clark (co-captain)

      Amir Johnson (co-captain)

      Isaiah Briscoe

      David Hawkins

      Triplets

      Coach: Lisa Leslie

      Joe Johnson (captain)

      Jeremy Pargo (co-captain)

      Jannero Pargo (co-captain)

      Damien Wilkins

      Larry Sanders

    BIG3 Basketball League 2023 Season Schedule and Full Team Rosters
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Top Players to Watch

    3 of 3

      Kevin Murphy of 3 Headed Monsters
      Kevin Murphy of 3 Headed MonstersCooper Neill/Getty Images for BIG3

      Kevin Murphy, 3 Headed Monsters

      Kevin Murphy, a Tennessee Tech product, former NBA second-round pick and international basketball star, has become one of the brightest names in the BIG3. He was the league's Rookie of the Year in 2021 and earned league MVP honors in his second campaign.

      The 33-year-old led all players with 181 points last season, 28 more than the league's second-leading scorer, Isaiah Briscoe. He helped lead 3 Headed Monsters to the championship game two years ago, and he'll look to do it again as the team's co-captain in 2023.

      BIG3 @thebig3

      KEVIN MURPHY FOR THE WIN!<a href="https://twitter.com/KMurph_55?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KMurph_55</a> continues his MVP-level season with the sidestep four and the win. <a href="https://twitter.com/big33hm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@big33hm</a> are now level with Aliens for best record! <a href="https://t.co/LnnLdrulom">pic.twitter.com/LnnLdrulom</a>

      Earl Clark, Trilogy

      Trilogy have won back-to-back BIG3 titles, and with Earl Clark on the roster, that's no surprise.

      Taken 14th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2009 draft, he carved out a six-year NBA career—playing with the Suns, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks—before moving on to international competition and the BIG3.

      A fantastic defender, the 35-year-old led the BIG3 in both rebounds and steals during the 2022 season, helping the Trilogy outlast Power in last year's championship game.

      Glen Rice Jr., Power

      Like Murphy, Glen Rice Jr. of Power made an immediate impact upon his arrival. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 BIG3 draft helped, well, power his squad to the title game while earning Rookie of the Year honors.

      A second-round pick in the 2013 NBA draft, the 32-year-old spent two seasons with the Washington Wizards before moving on to international play.

      Rice was among the BIG3's top producers in many key categories last year, finishing with 140 points (ranked third), 50 rebounds (tied-fourth) and 26 assists (fifth).

      Michael Beasley, 3's Company

      Michael Beasley is another second-year player who will be a lot of fun to watch during the 2023 season. Taken second overall by the Miami Heat in the 2008 draft, he earned NBA All-Rookie honors to kick off a productive 11-year career.

      While he wasn't quite as productive as Rice in Year 1 of his BIG3 career, he did rank fourth in scoring with 128 points. The 34-year-old serves as 3's Company's co-captain with former Heat teammate and two-time NBA champion Mario Chalmers.

    X