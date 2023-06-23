BIG3 Basketball League 2023 Season Schedule and Full Team Rosters

0 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for BIG3

While the 2022-23 NBA season has ended, basketball fans aren't out of entertaining hoops options. The sixth season of BIG3 Basketball is set to begin this weekend.



Founded by musician/actor Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017, BIG3 is a unique 3-on-3 basketball league that is quite different from traditional leagues but still packs in some quality basketball.



For those unfamiliar, the BIG3 is a 12-team league that features three-player lineups and five-player rosters. Teams race to reach 50 points first and must win by two. Games involve a 14-second shot clock and deep zones where shots are worth four points each.



While the on-court action may be foreign to some, many fans will find familiar faces involved. Former NBA and WNBA standouts are on the rosters and among the coaching ranks. And while all games are played in a different city each week, fans at home can check out the action with CBS returning as the BIG3's primary broadcast partner.



The action kicks off this weekend at the United Center in Chicago. Below, you'll find the full weekly city schedule, updated rosters for every team and a look at some of the BIG3's biggest stars.

