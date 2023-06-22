X

    Mark Zuckerberg Offers to Fight Elon Musk in Jiu Jitsu Cage Match; 'Send Me Location'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 22, 2023

    PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 16: Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France. Elon Musk is visiting Paris for the VivaTech show where he gives a conference in front of 4,000 technology enthusiasts. He also took the opportunity to meet Bernard Arnaud, CEO of LVMH and the French President. Emmanuel Macron, who has already met Elon Musk twice in recent months, hopes to convince him to set up a Tesla battery factory in France, his pioneer company in electric cars. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
    Chesnot/Getty Images

    In a piece of news that will take the celebrity fight trend to brand new heights (or perhaps an all-time low), Meta chairmen and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has challenged Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk to a Jiu Jitsu cage match.

    Yes, you read that correctly.

    Here's the backstory—Zuckerberg and Musk have been trading barbs of late, which led to this tweet from Musk on Tuesday:

    Elon Musk @elonmusk

    I'm up for a cage match if he is lol

    Zuckerberg responded by taking a screenshot of the above image and posting "send me location" on his Instagram Stories.

    "The story speaks for itself," Meta spokesperson Iska Saric told The Verge's Alex Heath.

    It is not a story that necessarily speaks highly for the current state of humanity. But let's be honest—we'd all watch if this actually happened.

    Which it won't, of course. But it would be good for some laughs if it did, so long as Zuckerberg keeps himself from getting knocked out in the lead-up to the fight.

