Mark Zuckerberg Offers to Fight Elon Musk in Jiu Jitsu Cage Match; 'Send Me Location'

Chesnot/Getty Images

In a piece of news that will take the celebrity fight trend to brand new heights (or perhaps an all-time low), Meta chairmen and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has challenged Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk to a Jiu Jitsu cage match.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Here's the backstory—Zuckerberg and Musk have been trading barbs of late, which led to this tweet from Musk on Tuesday:

Zuckerberg responded by taking a screenshot of the above image and posting "send me location" on his Instagram Stories.

"The story speaks for itself," Meta spokesperson Iska Saric told The Verge's Alex Heath.

It is not a story that necessarily speaks highly for the current state of humanity. But let's be honest—we'd all watch if this actually happened.

Which it won't, of course. But it would be good for some laughs if it did, so long as Zuckerberg keeps himself from getting knocked out in the lead-up to the fight.