Biggest Winners and Losers from 2023 NBA Draft Night

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Like everyone else drafted on Thursday, Cam Whitmore had a lifelong dream fulfilled. And he even wound up on a team, the Houston Rockets, that should provide the Villanova product ample opportunity to flex his scoring skill. He's also an instant millionaire, which is a nice thing to be.

Despite all that, Whitmore lands here because he endured the most surprising and precipitous slide of any notable prospect. Sure, he landed with the Rockets as some expected. But as recently as a couple of weeks ago, it seemed like he had a shot to get to Houston as the No. 4 pick. Instead, he fell all the way to No. 20.

Some of the slide may have been his own fault. Bad interviews and uninspiring workouts, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, seemed to outweigh the forward's collegiate production and undeniable physical tools. But we're still talking about one of the best scoring prospects in this class, someone most mock drafts had going inside the top 10. Several had him in the top five, and The Athletic's Sam Vecenie had him at No. 3 on his big board, ahead of Brandon Miller, who went second to the Charlotte Hornets.

Whitmore should be highly motivated to stick it to every team that passed on him. He still has every chance to come out of this situation a winner. For now, though, there's nowhere else to put the guy who came off the board at least a dozen picks later than even the most pessimistic predictions.

—Hughes