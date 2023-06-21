Lakers' 2023-24 Preseason Schedule Released; Features Warriors, Suns, Nets, Bucks

Lakers' 2023-24 Preseason Schedule Released; Features Warriors, Suns, Nets, BucksJune 21, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers 2023-24 preseason schedule as officially been released, and it includes matchups with some pretty big competition.
The Purple and Gold will face the Golden State Warriors twice and will also take on the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers preseason schedule for 2023-24 was just released and it's got some notable competition:<br><br>Two games against Steph Curry and the Warriors<br>One against Giannis and the Bucks<br>One against Mikal Bridges and the upstart Nets<br>And the finale against KD, DBook, Beal and the Suns <a href="https://t.co/fejgHyXifR">pic.twitter.com/fejgHyXifR</a>
Not that preseason matters too much, but facing these quality opponents will be a great way to get the Lakers geared up for the regular season.
After being swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, the Lakers will be out for blood in 2023-24 as they hope to win another title with Anthony Davis and LeBron James still on the roster.
The first order of business, though, is for L.A. to extend the contracts of Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura and also bring in some additional roster depth this summer.