Lakers' 2023-24 Preseason Schedule Released; Features Warriors, Suns, Nets, Bucks

AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe

The Los Angeles Lakers 2023-24 preseason schedule as officially been released, and it includes matchups with some pretty big competition.

The Purple and Gold will face the Golden State Warriors twice and will also take on the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

Not that preseason matters too much, but facing these quality opponents will be a great way to get the Lakers geared up for the regular season.

After being swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, the Lakers will be out for blood in 2023-24 as they hope to win another title with Anthony Davis and LeBron James still on the roster.

The first order of business, though, is for L.A. to extend the contracts of Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura and also bring in some additional roster depth this summer.