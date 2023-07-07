76ers Rumors: Montrezl Harrel Agrees to 1-Year Contract to Stay With PHI

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Veteran forward Montrezl Harrell will be staying put this offseason, as he has agreed on Thursday to re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harrell had declined his $2.7 million player option for the 2023-24 season to test the open market, but he ultimately opted to stick with a familiar situation.

Harrell saw limited action for Philadelphia in 2022-23, appearing in 57 games with seven starts while averaging 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 11.9 minutes per game, the second-lowest marks of his eight-year career. He only played in two of the Sixers' playoff games for a total of seven minutes before they were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

In his prime, Harrell was known for providing intense energy on both ends of the floor as well as consistent rebounding. The 29-year-old has career averages of 12.1 points and 5.0 rebounds and a field goal percentage of 61.9. He has also suited up for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets in his career.

Retaining Harrell gives Philadelphia a veteran presence and more frontcourt depth behind star center and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid. He will surely be hoping to see more playing time next season under new head coach Nick Nurse, who was hired to replace Doc Rivers following the Sixers' disappointing playoff exit.

He may find himself in a crowded center situation yet again, however, with Mo Bamba signed this offseason and reports that the Sixers want to also retain restricted free agent Paul Reed.