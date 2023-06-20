Video: Victor Wembanyama Bounces 1st Pitch at Yankees Game Ahead of 2023 NBA Draft

AP Photo/Bob Edme

Victor Wembanyama is the hottest name in sports right now with the 2023 NBA draft just two days away.

The Frenchman arrived in the United States on Monday for Thursday's draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and he's already making the rounds in New York City for the full American experience.

Wembanyama threw out the first pitch ahead of Tuesday's New York Yankees versus Seattle Mariners game, and it's pretty safe to say he probably wouldn't have made the best baseball player.

The 19-year-old also took his first ride on the New York City subway on his way to Yankee Stadium, and at 7'2", he just barely fit into the train car.

The San Antonio Spurs own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft and they are widely expected to pick Wembanyama with that selection following his standout season with France's Metropolitans 92.

Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite and Alabama's Brandon Miller are also expected to be top picks in this year's draft.