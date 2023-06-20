Antonio Brown Named 'Toughest Cover' by Joe Haden Ahead of Calvin Johnson, OBJ

AP Photo/David Richard

Former NFL cornerback Joe Haden went on NFL Live Tuesday and listed the five toughest wide receivers to cover during his 12-year tenure.

Antonio Brown was No. 1 on the list, followed by Calvin Johnson, Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones and A.J. Green in that order.

Haden is a three-time Pro Bowler who played for the Cleveland Browns (2010-2016) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2017-2021). He amassed 615 tackles, 155 pass breakups and 29 interceptions during his career.

The former unanimous All-American at Florida clearly sports a sensational resume, and he stands as one of the defensive backs in the 2010s. That quintet of wide receivers has given defensive backs fits over their careers, however, with Brown leading the way per Haden.

Brown and Haden were teammates for two seasons (2017-2018) but adversaries from 2010-2016. The Steelers and Browns saw each other twice a year, so Haden got used to playing Brown, who had some monster games against Cleveland. For his career, Brown caught 101 passes for 1,479 yards and 10 touchdowns in 14 games.

Brown destroyed many opponents as an NFL wideout en route to posting seven Pro Bowl seasons and four All-Pro campaigns, so Haden certainly isn't alone in thinking that he's a tough cover.