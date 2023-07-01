Damian Priest Wins 2023 WWE Money in the Bank Men's Ladder Match in London

Photo credit: WWE.com

Damian Priest won the 2023 men's Money in the Bank ladder match Saturday at the same-titled premium live event in London, earning a future championship match at a time and place of his choice.

LA Knight had appeared to be on his way to claiming the briefcase, but Priest delivered a Broken Arrow to send The Megastar hurtling off the top of the ladder.

As a result, The Archer of Infamy was left on the ladder and took the briefcase to secure a world title shot in the future.

This year's men's match was unique in that it featured seven Superstars who have never held a world title in WWE, which meant winning would completely change the career path for any of them.

A series of qualifying matches were held on Raw and SmackDown to determine the participants, so most of the field earned their way in.

Ricochet beat The Miz, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Bronson Reed, Knight beat Montez Ford, Butch defeated Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar beat Mustafa Ali, and Priest defeated Matt Riddle.

It seemed at that point that the field was set at six competitors, but a curveball was thrown into the mix just two weeks before the pay-per-view.

Logan Paul made his return to WWE programming on the June 19 episode of Raw in his hometown of Cleveland, marking his first televised appearance since losing to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

He cut a promo from atop a ladder and announced he had entered the men's match, which led to the other participants interrupting him and starting a brawl.

Ultimately, Paul got the better of them in the melee, scaled the ladder and grabbed the briefcase, which left fans to wonder if it was a sign of things to come.

The social media star became a target for the rest of the field from the start of the match, but his highlight came with a spectacular fall onto a table alongside Ricochet.

However, Priest is a star on the rise and key member of The Judgment Day, and the recent upswing in his positioning on the card likely played a role in his Money in the Bank win.

With Finn Bálor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio backing him up, and the Money in the Bank contract in tow, The Archer of Infamy is now just one win away from becoming a world champion.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.