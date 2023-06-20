Jae Crowder Deletes Tweet Responding to Rumor Monty Williams Didn't Want Him on Suns

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Jae Crowder didn't play a single game this past season for the Phoenix Suns in an unusual situation, and former head coach Monty Williams may have been the reason why.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM provided some details during a discussion with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

"The Jae Crowder situation was all on Monty," Gambadoro said. "He told people he was too difficult to handle and coach. Monty didn't want Jae. It wasn't the Suns organization. He didn't want Jae around. As far as Deandre Ayton, Monty didn't want him either. He wanted them to trade him to Indiana for Myles Turner. He didn't like coaching Ayton."

Crowder didn't seem pleased to find out about the rumor and expressed as much in a since-deleted tweet:

Williams' relationship with Ayton made plenty of headlines following a playoff benching, but the one between the head coach and Crowder was not under as much of a spotlight. He sat out the start of the campaign while the Suns looked for a trade partner, and he was eventually moved to the Brooklyn Nets and then Milwaukee Bucks.

Fortunately for the Suns, that is all in the past.

They have since fired Williams and hired Frank Vogel and will be in championship-or-bust mode with a Big Three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that the team is finalizing a deal to land Beal from the Washington Wizards.