David Benavidez, David Morrell Jr. Agree to Super Middleweight Fight; Date TBD

Alejandro Salazar/PX Images/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

WBC interim super middleweight champion David Benavidez reportedly will return to the ring in the fall.

According to Dan Rafael, Benavidez and WBA "regular" super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. "have reached a deal in principle" for a fight that "would headline a Premier Boxing Champions card on Showtime PPV on a date to be determined in October, or possibly November," Benavidez's promoter Sampson Lewkowicz said.

"We have an agreement. This is the plan," Lewkowicz said. "We are with the same network. It's easy to get an agreement. I strongly believe it will be more competitive than it would be with (undisputed champion) Canelo Alvarez. I believe Canelo wouldn't go past six rounds with Benavidez and with Morrell it's a coin flip. It's a great fight. I believe the most important thing is this is a great fight for the public."

Morrell's co-promoter Leon Margules of Warriors Boxing also told Rafael that their plan is to face Benavidez next, saying, "It's a fight we want."

Morrell (9-0, 8 KOs) is coming off a first-round KO victory over Yamaguchi Falcão in April. It was the 25-year-old's fourth defense of his 168-pound title, and he immediately called out Benavidez after the fight.

"David Benavidez is next. Where is he? I want to fight Benavidez, man. He's next, 100 percent," Morrell said in the ring. "I don't want any other guys at 168 pounds. Just Benavidez. I respect Benavidez and his team, but inside the ring, I don't respect nothing."

Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) scored the most impressive win of his career in March when he defeated Caleb Plant via unanimous decision to retain his interim title in a Showtime PPV main event in Las Vegas.