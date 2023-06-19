Report: J.J. Watt Has NFL TV Contract Offers on the Table; CBS Viewed as Favorites

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Just a few months following his retirement from professional football, J.J. Watt may find himself working in the booth next season, like so many other great former players before him, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Watt reportedly has several TV offers on the table, but it is unclear whether he wants to take any of them. CBS is the favorite if the three-time Defensive Player of the Year takes a TV offer, per Marchand.

NBC and NFL Network have also shown interest in Watt.

