Wilt Chamberlain's Uniform from Rookie Season Sells for Record $1.79M at Auction

Bettmann

A Wilt Chamberlain uniform from his rookie season with the Philadelphia Warriors from the 1959-60 season sold at auction for $1.79 million, according to TMZ Sports.

SCP Auctions said the sale set a record for vintage basketball memorabilia.

Per that report, "The uniform was photo matched by three of the leading authenticators in the sports memorabilia business, all confirming Wilt wore the shorts and jersey numerous times starting in '59."

Chamberlain hit the ground running in the NBA, averaging an incredible 37.6 points and 27 rebounds. He led the Warriors to a 49-26 record and a trip to the Eastern Division Finals, where they lost in six games to Bill Russell's Boston Celtics.

Chamberlain did his part, averaging 30.5 points and 27.5 rebounds in the series.