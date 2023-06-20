1 Word for Every NHL Team's 2022-23 Season

1 of 4

Boston Bruins: Shocking

After low offseason expectations, it was shocking that the Bruins went on to have the best regular season in NHL history. They ended up with multiple NHL records, including wins with 65 and points with 135.

There wasn't a flaw to dissect about this team, whether it was the league-best performance from Vezina finalist Linus Ullmark, top-notch defense all-around, the franchise scoring records set by David Pastrňák, the resurgence of Jake DeBrusk, the return of Captain Patrice Bergeron and franchise legend David Krejčí, and Year 1 for head coach Jim Montgomery.

It was even more shocking that this team managed to blow it in the first round, falling apart at the hands of the No. 8-seeded Florida Panthers. Weeks later, it's still pretty jarring, and it's harder to appreciate Boston's historic season now we know the ending.

Buffalo Sabres: Almost

I was so ready for the Sabres to finally end their league-longest playoff drought this season. They had so many convincing and fun runs throughout the season, and you had the emergence of Tage Thompson as a league force, Jeff Skinner's Between 2 Stalls, and the pressure that came with Jack Eichel's situation gone.

They ended up blowing it again after their early-season blunders were just too hard to come back from, but it felt different this time. Rasmus Dahlin was great, and Owen Power was a great complement on their blue line. Maybe next year will actually be the year.

Detroit Red Wings: Yzerplanning

The Red Wings have similar vibes as the Sabres this year, just less urgency. You thought maybe they could sneak into the playoffs in that packed Eastern Conference playoff race, but you weren't shocked that they didn't. Moritz Seider is still growing into his role as the No. 1 defenseman on a team that is actually trying to be good, and that's perfectly fine.

But it isn't perfectly fine if we don't see a real push coming from the Yzerplan this offseason. This felt like the last real "we'll be patient" portion of the rebuild, and they're in a tremendous spot right now. They're entering the offseason with more than $30 million in cap space, and, at the same time, they've got two first-round picks and five picks in the first two rounds in the upcoming draft.

It could be time to make a splash in free agency or trade for a borderline star player who could ease the team into its next winning era.

Florida Panthers: Magic

What a ride the Florida Panthers had from start to end this season.

It wasn't just being an eighth-seeded team sneaking into the playoffs. They defeated the historic Bruins, topped the Leafs in the second round and swept the Hurricanes. The way they did it, though, was extra special.

You had Matthew Tkachuk growing the game with his People Magazine interviews, confident attitude and chippy vibes. You had all of the clutch moments, whether it was the multiple goals to tie games up late in regulation, the spotless overtime record, or the ability to capitalize on opponent's turnovers in a pinch.

The vibes obviously ran out as Tkachuk and Radko Gudas' injuries were felt in the Cup Final, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped performing miracles. But what a run it was, and with Tkachuk signed long-term at only 25 years old, maybe it's just getting started.

Montreal Canadiens: Business

Gotta give some sort of nod to the Canadiens for doing exactly what they set out to do: be bad and continue their rebuild.

They also took care of Cole Caufield's contract, locking him up for the long term at eight years, $62.8 million. At a cap hit of $7.85 million, you kind of wonder why his camp didn't push harder for a bridge. But hey, the Canadiens will take it as they continue to build.

Next up, find a goaltender.

Ottawa Senators: Ugh

Look, I'm sure new Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer is great, and it seems like he's done solid work with the Hamilton Bulldogs.

But ugh. It could've been Ryan Reynolds, or Snoop Dogg and the first Black ownership group in NHL history. Instead, we get another hockey guy as the next owner of the Senators. I guess I'm just salty that such an interesting ownership race ended how they usually do, but maybe it sets a precedent that more interesting and worldly people are interested in investing in hockey.

"Ugh" extends to the Senators' season itself, with unfortunate injuries understandably spoiling what could have been a return to the playoffs. But at least they've got Jakob Chychrun for two more seasons.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Twilight

There was an exchanging of vibes as the Lightning dynasty fell to the formerly cursed Maple Leafs in the first round, becoming the first team to lose to this Leafs core in the first round.

This was a weird season for Tampa Bay. It qualified for the playoffs relatively easily in a tough conference, but it had some really confusing bouts that raised eyebrows.

Remember when head coach Jon Cooper benched the stars for an entire period, then they showed up to the next game arguably even worse?

That's just one example from a season that made you question if we're nearing the end of the Lightning dynasty.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Uncursed

Speaking of the Leafs, they finally got out of the first round. Interestingly enough, that meant the end of GM Kyle Dubas' tenure, even though he had his strongest trade deadline yet.

Go figure.

Maybe the reversal of the curse was the Final Boss of the Leafs' suffering, and now they want to enter a new era with a fresh start and new faces. Or maybe a second-round exit just doesn't cut it, which would be the case for any other franchise that has made the playoffs this many times over the past few years.

Hopefully for Toronto fans and the Core Four, advancing to the second round is a monkey off their back that paves the way for the real journey to start. But as always with the Leafs, we'll just have to see.