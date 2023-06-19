Deandre Ayton Rumors: Celtics 'Have No Interest' in Suns Star After Beal-CP3 Trade

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are expected to explore trading center Deandre Ayton this summer, but don't expect the Boston Celtics to get in on the bidding.

Brian Robb of MassLive reported the Celtics have "no interest" in acquiring Ayton this summer due to his contract. He is heading into the second season of a four-year, $132.9 million deal.

The Suns are expected to shop Ayton around this summer—likely in an effort to improve the barren supporting cast around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Splitting Ayton's $32.5 million cap hold into two or potentially even three role players—even the imperfect ones they would receive for Ayton—seems like a preferable team-building strategy to keeping the young center as a fourth option.

The top pick of the 2018 NBA draft, Ayton has averaged a double-double each of his five NBA seasons but has seen his growth stagnate. He's done little to improve as a defender or add nuance or new skills to his game on the offensive end, seemingly satisfied to put up 18-10 and call it a night.

The Suns saw Ayton completely fold in their second-round series against the Denver Nuggets as Nikola Jokić went to work embarrassing him on both ends of the floor. Ayton averaged a paltry 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds before sitting out the final game of the series. Jokić finished with averages of 34.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 10.3 assists, the type of performance that all but confirmed Ayton is not a cornerstone piece in Phoenix.

The problem for the Suns is that the other 29 NBA teams have access to a basic cable and saw Ayton's struggles. There's not going to be a line at the door begging to pay Ayton a max-level salary. It's likely the Suns will have to take back unwanted salary or take a risk on some shakier role-player talent if the team wants to move on from Ayton this summer.

The Celtics could be seen as a fit for Ayton, but they're satisfied with Al Horford and Robert Williams manning the center position moving forward. Boston's top priority this summer will likely be finding a true primary ball-handler who can guide the offense and take pressure off of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Chris Paul's status with the Washington Wizards is one to monitor. If the Wizards are unable to reroute Paul as part of their deal to send Beal to Phoenix, he could wind up being a Celtics target on the buyout market.