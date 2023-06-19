NHL Free Agency 2023: Dissecting Latest Rumors After Panthers vs. Golden KnightsJune 19, 2023
NHL Free Agency 2023: Dissecting Latest Rumors After Panthers vs. Golden Knights
On the heels of a Stanley Cup Final that saw a team once considered a group of misfits hoist the trophy, teams across the NHL will look to follow the Vegas Golden Knights' lead and acquire free agents who can bolster their rosters and lead them to the coveted prize.
Who are some of the most prominent available free agents, why might teams be willing to let them walk this offseason and what will it mean for all involved?
Find out with this dissection of recent free-agent rumors.
Maple Leafs Not Close on Deal for Luke Schenn
Luke Schenn and the Toronto Maple Leafs front office are not close on a new deal, Rick Dhaliwal told Donnie and Dhali.
"He's not close to signing a contract with the Maple Leafs. There's work to do," he said. "They're talking, but they're not close. You never know. Luke might hit July 1."
The Maple Leafs acquired Schenn in February from Vancouver, and the move paid immediate dividends.
Despite relatively low expectations that had the defenseman serving as more of a role player, he was a key contributor throughout the postseason and was on the ice for just two goals in two series at even strength, per The Hockey News.
Despite playing for two different teams, Schenn tallied his most assists (18) and points (22) since the 2011-12 season and his highest shooting percentage (7.7) since the 2015-16 season. It was a bounce-back season for the Canadian but it is also cause for hesitation on the part of the Leafs.
Is that stat line something they can consistently expect from the 33-year-old or was it a one-off, an anomaly of sorts from a guy who had not played 70 games since 2016-17 and had a six-year streak of single-digit point production?
With other key players in need of new deals, including Auston Matthews, is the team willing to sink money into Schenn with the uncertainty around his consistency?
There may ultimately be a deal if the Leafs can get Schenn at a price they feel is appropriate. Otherwise, they will be looking to fill another hole on a roster set to feature plenty of them.
Leafs Likely to Lose Trio to Free Agency
The good news continued for the Leafs this offseason when Chris Johnston said on his own The Chris Johnston Show that the team is likely to part with unrestricted free agents Michael Bunting, Alexander Kerfoot and Justin Holl.
"It's my understanding at this point that some of the veteran players that have been with the Leafs that are UFAs like Alex Kerfoot, Justin Holl, Michael Bunting even… that they won't be back," Johnson said (h/t Yahoo Sports).
Bunting was better than expected in Toronto, where he amassed 46 goals, 66 assists and 112 points. He played all but three games during his two seasons with the Leafs and played with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner at one point.
However, his production fell off later in the season, and he took on a more minimal role throughout the postseason.
Kerfoot was a multifaceted player who could do a bit of everything, making him an asset to the team, while Holl was a quality defenseman who led the team in penalty-killing minutes.
Losing all three is further evidence of roster makeover in 2023, as Toronto chases an elusive Cup win. Whether it is a wise decision to let those players go remains to be seen, but with other contracts needing extended or enhanced, some players will be deemed expendable.
Perhaps to the benefit of other teams who will be happy to have Bunting's points, Kerfoot's community ties and Holl's steady consistency.
Mackenzie Blackwood Unlikely to Receive Qualifying Offer from New Jersey
At one point, Mackenzie Blackwood was considered the future of goaltending in New Jersey. Now, he is expected to part ways with the Devils, after Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff reported the team will not offer him a $3.36 million qualifying offer.
Injuries were a significant part of what could best be considered a disappointing stint with the Devils, but inconsistent play and diminishing results also factored into the franchise's decision not to retain the 26-year-old's services.
The goalie enjoyed his best statistical year in 2019, but it has been downhill since then, with fewer saves and a save percentage over the last two seasons that hovered around 20 points less than it was at his peak.
Blackwood played fewer minutes, but the goals-against average north of three did not help matters.
That the team has three goalies either already on the roster (Vitek Vaněček and Akira Schmid) or in their developmental system (Nico Daws) gives the team greater confidence that it can part ways with Blackwood and not suffer for it.
Given what will likely be an affordable price tag and the potential he once flashed as one of the league's more promising young stars, he will get another shot. Hopefully, it comes with a franchise that knows how to utilize Blackwood in a way that best suits his talents.