Canadian F1 Grand Prix 2023 Results: Max Verstappen Dominates for 4th Straight Win

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Max Verstappen is unstoppable.

The Red Bull Racing driver captured his sixth victory in eight starts of the 2023 Formula 1 racing season in the Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

It marked his fourth straight win dating back to the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 7. It also marked Red Bull Racing's 100th win.

Joining Verstappen on the podium was Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, who finished second and third, respectively.

With the Austrian Grand Prix right around the corner, lets first take a look back at Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix with the standings, highlights and some reaction.

2023 Canadian Grand Prix Results

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Sergio Perez, Red Bull Alexander Albon, Williams Esteban Ocon, Alpine Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

Full results available at formula1.com

Highlights and Reaction

Verstappen, who also won the 2022 Canadian GP, now has 20 wins in his last 27 races dating back to the 2022 racing season as he continues to emerge as one of the most dominant drivers in recent memory.

The 25-year-old grabbed pole position in qualifying and never dropped back in Sunday's race as he went wire-to-wire.

Verstappen, who earned his 41st career victory on Sunday, is now tied for fifth with Ayrton Senna on the F1 all-time wins list. Hamilton still sits atop that list with 103 career victories.

F1 fans were understandably overjoyed with Verstappen's latest accomplishment, though there was a consensus that Sunday's race generated the greatest all-around podium in the sport's history:

For Logan Sargeant, Sunday's race turned into a disaster quickly as he was ordered by the Williams team to pull over on the eighth lap, ending his race. Since he came to a stop off the racing line, only a virtual safety car came out.

George Russell's race turned into a nightmare on the 12th lap when he hit the wall and smashed his rear-right corner and front wing. A safety car came out and he was able to get back to the pits before resuming the race.

However, Russell was eventually forced to retire on the 55th lap due to excessive brake wear.

Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez started 10th, 11th and 12th respectively. However, the three drivers were able to finish fourth, fifth and sixth after staying on the track during the safety car period.

Hamilton and Alonso got into a duel on the 22nd lap, and the former was able to grab hold of second place to hold off Hamilton, who has yet to win a race this season. He hasn't won since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Alexander Albon, who finished ninth, gave Williams its best result since the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris crossed the finish line ninth, but he ultimately finished 13th in the final standings after being given a five-second penalty for driving too slow behind a safety car. Lance Stroll was awarded ninth place.

With the Canadian Grand Prix now complete, all eyes will shift toward the Austrian GP on July 2 at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria.