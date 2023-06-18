ESPN: Saquon Barkley, Giants Aren't 'Panicking'; RB's Contract Requests 'Reasonable'

David Berding/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley has yet to sign a long-term contract after receiving the franchise tag earlier this offseason, but the New York Giants and the star running back aren't "panicking" just yet with the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign a new deal about one month away.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said of Barkley's contract situation on SportsCenter:

"There's no real movement on a contract yet but neither side is panicking because they have about a month until that July 17 training camp deadline. Barkley is due to make $10.1 million. He wants more security on a long-term deal. I'm told his asks have been pretty reasonable. He just wants a good structure and a guarantee. He doesn't want flimsy guarantees, and he wants something that will pay him out in the first couple of years as, you know, a well-accomplished back and Pro Bowl-type player. The Giants ownership really values Barkley. They see him as a potential Giant for life, so could step in to try to get something done closer to the deadline."

