Video: Cameron Young's Errant Drive at 2023 US Open Lands in Golf Cart's Ball Holder

Cameron Young's drive at the 10th hole of the US Open on Saturday didn't exactly go to plan.

Nonetheless, it resulted in an all-time moment that won't soon be forgotten by anyone in attendance at the Los Angeles Country Club or watching on TV.

What seemed to be an errant shot, which Young seemed extremely frustrated by, took the most incredible of bounces near the cart path. Right inside of reporter Ned Michaels' golf cart, nestled perfectly into the golf ball holder, was Young's ball.

Michaels and the rest of the crowd near the rope line were in complete and utter disbelief.

"You can't make that up," Michaels said as he waved Young over to give him the surprise.

Despite it missing the fairway, you gotta give Young credit for the accuracy, he put the ball right where it's meant to go.

Even being a bit upset with himself following the initial drive, Young managed to crack a bit of a smile seeing where it ended up.

Luckily for him, he didn't have to play it where it lied. He somehow managed to save par following a free drop. It'll go down as one of the memorable pars in the history of the US Open.

"Any time you're out of position I feel like at a U.S. Open, you're very fortunate to make better than double [bogey]," Young said following the round. "So it was nice to make a putt there, especially feeling like I could've gotten a lot more out of [my round] early, just to keep myself in it for the day a little bit."

After nearly missing the cut Friday, Young managed to shoot 2-under 68 in round three, which placed him tied for 29th as he pulled even for the tournament.