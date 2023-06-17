College World Series 2023: Saturday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

Four more teams face off in Omaha, Nebraska Saturday as Day 2 of the 2023 Men's College World Series gets underway.

Here's how things are shaping up so far.

Find the official College World Series bracket at NCAA.com.

Wake Forest 3, Stanford 2

AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

Wake Forest, which trailed by one run before a mid-game lightning delay Saturday, returned rested and ready to rally against Stanford.

Danny Corona's two-RBI eighth-inning single sealed the Demon Decons' 3-2 comeback victory.

Before the weather delay, Stanford's Carter Graham had just hit a double to left field in the top of the seventh. The Cardinal led 2-1.

Then, the game ground to a halt for a weather delay that lasted so long Stanford head coach David Esquer was spotted in the concessions line during the break.

Stanford started out the game strong with hits on the first two at-bats from Eddie Park and Tommy Troy. The Cardinal loaded the bases in a messy top of the first but only were able to send one runner home on an RBI hit-by-pitch.

Graham made sure Stanford maintained that 1-0 lead by jumping up to snag a ball off the bat of Pierce Bennett in the bottom of the first.

Wake Forest starting pitcher Rhett Lowder recovered to force Stanford through a three-batter second, setting the stage for team home run leader Brock Wilken to tie things up.

Wilken, who holds the Wake Forest and ACC career home run record, sent his 31st homer of the season over the fence to even the score at 1-1.

Troy began the third frame with another on-base hit, eventually sliding home on an RBI single from Graham to regain the lead for Stanford, 2-1.

Wake Forest got on the edge of tying the game by loading the bases in the fourth, but the inning ended before the Demon Deacons could send a runner home.

The teams cycled through two quick frames before the weather interruption in the seventh. One hour and 28 minutes passed before the game resumed.

Fresh out of the impromptu break, Wake Forest hurler Seth Keener opened the eighth inning by striking out three straight batters.

That set up Corona for his go-ahead two-RBI single.

Wake Forest ended Stanford's hopes of recovery with a game-ending double play in the ninth. Cardinal closer Ryan Bruno marked the loss, while Keener struck out four and allowed zero hits in the critical eighth frame to earn the win.

The two teams' next opponents depend on the results of tonight's contest between LSU and Tennessee. Wake Forest will face the winner, while Stanford will take on the loser in an elimination game Monday.