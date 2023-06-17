    The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 47

    Lyle Fitzsimmons@@fitzbitzFeatured Columnist IIIJune 17, 2023

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 16: (L-R) Opponents Marvin Vettori of Italy and Jared Cannonier face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on June 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

      Call it the near-miss main event.

      Middleweights Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier fell short in their pay-per-view headlining opportunities opposite 185-pound king Israel Adesanya, but that doesn't mean they've given hopes for another bite at the apple once again held by "The Last Stylebender."

      Toward that end, the 29-year-old Italian and 39-year-old American are getting together to sort out their places in the weight class hierarchy in the finale of a 12-bout card at the Apex in Las Vegas.

      The show comes a week after an historic PPV event in Canada at which consensus women's GOAT Amanda Nunes defended her bantamweight title and subsequently announced her retirement after a career that covered 17 years, including a decade-long UFC run in which she won 16 of 18 fights and captured championships in two divisions.

      Vettori, Cannonier and the other 22 fighters on this weekend's card have some ground to cover to earn those accolades but the B/R combat team is in place to take in their efforts and report in real time on the biggest winners of a show competing for Father's Day weekend viewers with the U.S. Open and the College World Series, among others.

      Check back to take a look at what we come up with and drop a thought of your own in the comments.

    Full Card Results

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 16: (L-R) Opponents Jimmy Flick and Alessandro Costa of Brazil face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on June 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images


      Main Card

      Marvin Vettori v Jared Cannonier

      Arman Tsarukyan v Joaquim Silva

      Armen Petrosyan v Christian Duncan

      Pat Sabatini v Lucas Almeida

      Manuel Torres v Nikolas Motta

      Nicolas Dalby v Muslim Salikhov

      Preliminary Card

      Jimmy Flick v Alessandro Costa

      Kyung Ho Kang v Cristian Quiñonez

      Carlos Hernandez v Denys Bondar

      Tereza Bleda v Gabriella Fernandes

      Dan Argueta v Ronnie Lawrence

      Zac Pauga v Modestas Bukauskas

    The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 47
