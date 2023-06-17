The Real Winners and Losers From UFC on ESPN 47

0 of 1

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Call it the near-miss main event.

Middleweights Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier fell short in their pay-per-view headlining opportunities opposite 185-pound king Israel Adesanya, but that doesn't mean they've given hopes for another bite at the apple once again held by "The Last Stylebender."

Toward that end, the 29-year-old Italian and 39-year-old American are getting together to sort out their places in the weight class hierarchy in the finale of a 12-bout card at the Apex in Las Vegas.

The show comes a week after an historic PPV event in Canada at which consensus women's GOAT Amanda Nunes defended her bantamweight title and subsequently announced her retirement after a career that covered 17 years, including a decade-long UFC run in which she won 16 of 18 fights and captured championships in two divisions.

Vettori, Cannonier and the other 22 fighters on this weekend's card have some ground to cover to earn those accolades but the B/R combat team is in place to take in their efforts and report in real time on the biggest winners of a show competing for Father's Day weekend viewers with the U.S. Open and the College World Series, among others.

