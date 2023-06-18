Ranking 5 Worst Defenses in the NFL Entering 2023

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

No matter your preferred way of describing the importance of defense in the NFL, there is one clear takeaway.

Ya gotta have a good one.

Elite defenses are not necessary to win a Super Bowl. For example, the Kansas City Chiefs ranked seventh in yards allowed per play and 16th in points allowed per game last season. Decent, though nothing special.

It's also not a coincidence that six of the eight franchises that allowed the most yards per snap missed the 2022 playoffs. That trend should be a major warning sign for a handful of teams that are approaching the 2023 season with a suspect unit.

The ranking is subjective but considers last year's performance, offseason roster changes and expectations for 2023.