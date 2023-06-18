Ranking 5 Worst Defenses in the NFL Entering 2023

Ranking 5 Worst Defenses in the NFL Entering 2023June 18, 2023
No matter your preferred way of describing the importance of defense in the NFL, there is one clear takeaway.
Ya gotta have a good one.
Elite defenses are not necessary to win a Super Bowl. For example, the Kansas City Chiefs ranked seventh in yards allowed per play and 16th in points allowed per game last season. Decent, though nothing special.
It's also not a coincidence that six of the eight franchises that allowed the most yards per snap missed the 2022 playoffs. That trend should be a major warning sign for a handful of teams that are approaching the 2023 season with a suspect unit.
The ranking is subjective but considers last year's performance, offseason roster changes and expectations for 2023.
5. Chicago Bears
The bright side is the Chicago Bears should be improved. They spent plenty of money in free agency—most notably on linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards—and have a decent secondary.
However, the 2022 defense set an awfully low bar. Chicago finished 31st in yards allowed per play and 32nd in scoring.
Can't get much worse, really.
DeMarcus Walker is the lone player who tallied more than 3.5 sacks last season. Given the current personnel, it's tough to envision a defense that ranked 31st in pressure rate creating more havoc. The limited amount of disruption may be difficult for the Bears to overcome.
Chicago should be optimistic in the calculated approach that general manager Ryan Poles has taken, but the promise of a brighter future still likely requires a trek through one more frustrating year.
4. Minnesota Vikings
Staying in the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings are headed for a dramatic change on defense in 2023.
Last year, the Vikings ended 24th in blitz rate. But they hired Brian Flores, whose mindset can hardly be simply described as aggressive. During his last two seasons as the Miami Dolphins' head coach (2020-21), his teams ranked second in the category both years.
That philosophy should help a defensive front that is noticeably thin beyond Danielle Hunter, who is rumored for potential departure.
Simultaneously, it'll put more pressure on what's already a questionable group of cornerbacks.
While free-agent addition Byron Murphy is solid, he basically just replaces Patrick Peterson. Minnesota desperately needs Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr. and fourth-round pick Jay Ward to develop in a hurry.
Perhaps, like 2022, the offense can make up for a shaky defense. The risks of a blitz-heavy approach are evident, though.
3. Arizona Cardinals
The main concern with the Arizona Cardinals resides up front.
J.J. Watt amassed 12.5 sacks last season but has since retired. Zach Allen, who posted 5.5 sacks and 25 pressures, left in free agency. Markus Golden took a step back from his 11-sack 2021, yet he still tallied 2.5 sacks and 22 pressures in 2022 before being getting released.
In short, the Cardinals need to find a whole lot of production from an overhauled pass-rushing corps.
Not only did the defense finish a modest 23rd in yards allowed per carry last season, Arizona is practically running it back up front. This could be a bottom-tier group against both the run and pass—especially if star safety Budda Baker sticks to his trade request.
Baker requested to leave the Cards earlier in the offseason. Although present for the team's mandatory June minicamp, he did not participate. If he's dealt, the secondary will have a massive void.
New coach Jonathan Gannon has a terrific defensive mind, but he's working from a deficit in Year 1.
2. Los Angeles Rams
Aaron Donald? Incredible. He's an absolute game-wrecker who's fully earned the label of best defender in the league.
The issue for the Los Angeles Rams is most everything else.
In the offseason, they parted ways with top tackler Bobby Wagner, star corner Jalen Ramsey and other starters in key edge-rusher Leonard Floyd, defensive linemen Greg Gaines and A'Shawn Robinson, corner Troy Hill and safeties Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott, among others.
Sure, the Rams might end up finding a bit of addition by subtraction, but forgive us for not overflowing with enthusiasm in a depth chart that landed zero truly notable defensive free agents.
The overall lack of continuity at every position is a genuine concern for a young and mostly inexperienced defense.
Donald is the definition of a superstar, but he can't do it alone.
1. Las Vegas Raiders
Not dissimilarly, the Las Vegas Raiders have an ascending star in edge-rusher Maxx Crosby. He earned All-Pro recognition in 2021 and finished sixth in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season.
After him, well, let's simply say Las Vegas is hoping that several defenders have concurrent breakout years.
The bar is already low; the Raiders ended 26th in scoring defense and 27th in yards allowed per play in 2022. The outlook gets dimmer when you consider three of their top performers—D-tackle Andrew Billings, linebacker Denzel Perryman and corner Rock Ya-Sin—all left in free agency.
Las Vegas is left with a serviceable Crosby-led front line, young linebacker corps and a seemingly weak group of corners.
Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and a talented offense should be exciting to watch, but the Raiders will probably need to win high-scoring games in order to contend for a playoff spot.