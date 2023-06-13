Top NFL Trade Packages for Danielle Hunter Amid Vikings Minicamp Holdout

0 of 6

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

It's not often an NFL team that won 13 games the year before goes into rebuild mode, but the Minnesota Vikings appear to be straddling that fence.

Edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith was traded. Running back Dalvin Cook was released. And now another defensive star could be on the move.

As edge-rusher Danielle Hunter enters the last season of a five-year, $72 million contract, he wants a new deal. The Vikings aren't in any hurry to give him one. That has led to reports that he will skip mandatory minicamp. And others that more than one team has called Minnesota about trading for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Hunter won't come cheap. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings would rather not trade their best edge-rusher and won't unless the price is right.

But just the possibility of obtaining an impact edge-rusher has more than a few teams wondering what they would be willing to give up for the eighth-year veteran.

For these six teams, it's a move that could be well worth the price.