Top NFL Trade Packages for Danielle Hunter Amid Vikings Minicamp Holdout

Top NFL Trade Packages for Danielle Hunter Amid Vikings Minicamp HoldoutJune 13, 2023
It's not often an NFL team that won 13 games the year before goes into rebuild mode, but the Minnesota Vikings appear to be straddling that fence.
Edge-rusher Za'Darius Smith was traded. Running back Dalvin Cook was released. And now another defensive star could be on the move.
As edge-rusher Danielle Hunter enters the last season of a five-year, $72 million contract, he wants a new deal. The Vikings aren't in any hurry to give him one. That has led to reports that he will skip mandatory minicamp. And others that more than one team has called Minnesota about trading for the three-time Pro Bowler.
Hunter won't come cheap. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings would rather not trade their best edge-rusher and won't unless the price is right.
But just the possibility of obtaining an impact edge-rusher has more than a few teams wondering what they would be willing to give up for the eighth-year veteran.
For these six teams, it's a move that could be well worth the price.
Kansas City Chiefs
Minnesota Vikings receive: 2024 Round 2 Pick, 2025 Round 5 Pick
Kansas City Chiefs receive: Edge Danielle Hunter, 2024 Round 6 Pick
As mentioned, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler indicated that the Vikings don't really want to trade Hunter. He also said Minnesota's asking price would be steep, possibly a second-round pick and additional compensation.
That's a steep price—especially when you consider that teams looking for edge help could just sign Yannick Ngakoue off the open market without giving up anything.
However, Hunter's on a different level talent-wise than Ngakoue, and it's possible a few teams could be willing to pony up a second-rounder—if they genuinely believe Hunter could help them win a Super Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs just won their second in three years, but while the team has a promising second-year pass-rusher in George Karlaftis and spent a first-rounder on Felix Anudike-Uzomah, the addition of Hunter would be a major upgrade at a premium position—an upgrade worth a draft pick that will probably be outside the top 60 in 2024.
A defensive line of Hunter, Karlaftis, Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi would be among the most formidable in the NFL.
And the Chiefs would be one step closer to cementing their status as the league's latest dynasty.
Baltimore Ravens
Minnesota Vikings receive: 2024 Round 2 Pick, 2024 Round 4 Pick
Baltimore Ravens receive: Edge Danielle Hunter, 2024 Round 6 Pick
OK, so maybe there are two playoff teams from last year that could be willing to pony up a Day 2 pick-plus in a Danielle Hunter trade.
Unlike the Chiefs, the Ravens aren't the favorites in the AFC. As a matter of fact, they aren't the favorites in their own division. And while they were a respectable sixth in the league in sacks in 2022, the team has also suffered substantial turnover on the edge.
Two of the team's top three performers from a year ago in terms of sacks (Justin Houston and Calais Campbell) are gone. Tyus Bowser missed almost half of last season. Odafe Oweh was a major disappointment last season. David Ojabo is a complete wild card after barely playing as a rookie.
The Ravens need a cornerstone edge-rusher—a player who can help serve as a foundational piece on the defense. Over the past four seasons, Hunter has tallied at least 65 tackles and posted at least 10 sacks three times. He'd be another major addition for a team that has already been aggressive this offseason.
And in theory, if it helps get the deal done the Ravens could dangle Oweh or Ojabo as part of the deal. And with $11.5 million in cap space, Baltimore could extend Hunter with a deal that carries a light Year 1 cap hit.
San Francisco 49ers
Minnesota Vikings receive: 2024 Round 4 Pick, QB Trey Lance
San Francisco 49ers receive: Edge Danielle Hunter
OK, we might as well make this interesting.
The San Francisco 49ers made it within a game of the Super Bowl again last year, but Trey Lance had little to do with that success. In fact, the prevailing opinion appears to be that once Brock Purdy's elbow is healthy, he will again start for the Niners.
And Lance (the player the 49ers traded three first-round picks to obtain in 2021) will be the NFL's most expensive (in terms of draft capital) clipboard-holder.
Given that reality, Kyle Madson of Niners Wire believes that theoretically at least, San Francisco might consider upgrading the pass rush and throwing in the towel on Lance.
"If San Francisco's coaching staff and front office have truly seen enough of Lance to believe he won't be their starter at any point," he said, "then it's easy to see them prioritizing their pass rush, making that move and relying on a Purdy-(Sam) Darnold-(Brandon) Allen trio to get them through the season. It'd be a pretty significant risk, but the 49ers have made it clear how valuable they think game-wrecking pass rushers are.
An extension for Hunter would be tricky for the 49ers, who still have to extend Nick Bosa and Brandon Aiyuk. But tricky isn't impossible, and pairing Hunter and Bosa outside and Hargrave and Arik Armstead inside would be a terrifying front four.
Assuming Kevin O' Connell believes he can turn Lance around, a Vikings team that appears to be rebuilding on the fly could get a successor to Kirk Cousins, who will be a free agent in 2024—a successor under team control through 2026 at a reasonable (for a quarterback) salary.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Minnesota Vikings receive: 2024 Conditional Pick, Edge K'Lavon Chaisson
Jacksonville Jaguars receive: 2024 Round 7 Pick, Edge Danielle Hunter
Per Kyle Bumpers of Jaguars Wire, Jacksonville outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey believes big things could be in store for edge-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson in 2023.
"When he is healthy, I see some good things," Shuey said. "He's one of the hardest-working guys out there. So K'Lavon has put that time in, and it's been quality time, and you see it in his movement. Now it's a matter of bringing it all together and make sure that he's healthy, so he's peaking at the right time."
However, Jacksonville's actions speak louder than Shuey's words—and after three sacks in an as many years, it's hardly surprising that the Jags passed on Chaisson's fifth-year option.
With former No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker spending more time with the defensive line in OTAs, it appears he could spend more of his second season with his hand in the dirt. That opens a hole on the edge opposite Josh Allen—and Chaisson ain't the guy to fill it.
The Jaguars enter 2023 with genuine aspirations of making noise in the playoffs, and Hunter would be a massive upgrade for a defense that ranked 24th in the league a season ago.
And adding Chaisson to a package that includes a Day 2 pick (dependent on which selection the Jags lose in the Calvin Ridley trade) might just tempt the totally-not-rebuilding Vikings who totally are into making a move.
Perhaps a change of scenery will jump-start Chaisson's career.
Denver Broncos
Minnesota Vikings receive: 2024 Round 3 Pick, Edge Baron Browning
Denver Broncos receive: Edge Danielle Hunter
We know two things about the Denver Broncos. The first is that they aren't exactly flush with draft capital—the trades for quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Payton rather raided the cupboard.
The second thing we know is that Denver wants to win—now. You don't mortgage the future for a quarterback and then trade for a head coach you then pay $18 million per season because you intend to go the slow and steady route.
The Broncos recently added veteran edge-rusher Frank Clark and spent big on Randy Gregory a year ago. But Clark hasn't amassed more than six sacks in a season since 2019, and Gregory's first year in the Mile High City was an injury-marred mess. As a team, the Broncos mustered 36 sacks In 2022—10-fewest in the league.
The Broncos have shown the willingness to be aggressive, and the need for a pass-rusher is there. What isn't is a second-round pick in 2024.
However, the Broncos have a selection in Round 3, and the team could sweeten the pot with the addition of edge-rusher Brian Browning.
The 24-year-old is recovering from a knee injury, but he posted five sacks a year ago in less than 600 snaps and still has two seasons left on his rookie deal.
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings receive: 2024 Round 3 Pick, 2024 Round 4 Pick, 2025 Round 5 Pick
New York Jets: Edge Danielle Hunter
So, the New York Jets have been rather, um, aggressive this offseason. The acquisition of Aaron Rodgers indicates that they are tired of being a tomato can. This is a team that wants to compete in the AFC in 2023.
And Tyler Forness of Vikings Wire thinks that emphasis on winning could lead Gang Green to make another big deal with an NFC North team:
"The Jets are priming to make a Super Bowl run with the addition of Aaron Rodgers among others. One thing they haven't had since the departure of John Abraham is a star at edge rusher. They drafted Will McDonald at 15th overall to help that, but adding Hunter in a 4-3 would be a huge addition next to Quinnen Williams."
The Jets also have veterans Carl Lawson and John-Franklin Myers and second-year pro Jermaine Johnson on the roster. But Lawson has been a massive bust and is in the last year of his contract, and Johnson was OK at best in limited time as a rookie.
Thanks to the conditions of the Rodgers trade, the Jets can't offer the Vikings a second-rounder in 2024. But the team has a pair of fourth-rounders this year.
Using at least one (or even both) of those picks along with a third-rounder could tempt the Vikings enough to get a deal done.