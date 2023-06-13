Cardinals' Budda Baker Skips Practice amid Contract Dispute, Trade Request

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is present at the team's mandatory minicamp, but he is not practicing amid his reported ongoing contract dispute and trade request.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and ESPN's Josh Weinfuss provided more information.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in April that Baker asked the team in February to make him the league's highest-paid safety or trade him.

Baker signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2020. Per Over the Cap, that makes him the seventh-highest-paid safety in the league by average annual value.

The two-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler had 111 tackles (75 solo), seven pass breakups and two interceptions in 15 games last year.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.