Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Vetoed Trade to Patriots Before Jets' Deal with Packers

The New England Patriots reportedly made a trade offer to the Green Bay Packers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, per Craig Carton of Fox Sports. However, his agent reportedly shut the deal down.

"Aaron Rodgers almost wasn't a Jet," Carton said on Wednesday's edition of "The Carton Show."

"The New England Patriots made an offer to the Green Bay Packers to get Aaron Rodgers, and when Aaron Rodgers heard it, his agent said, 'No, we ain't playing for New England. We want to be a Jet."

The Jets made clear their intention to get a veteran signal-caller after second-year quarterback Zach Wilson's struggles led to multiple benchings. They got one in Rodgers, who finally came to the Jets after a lengthy negotiation period between the Packers and New York.

The four-time MVP landed with Gang Green after 18 seasons in Green Bay. He's looking to help lead the Jets back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. New York looked like it was headed there after a 7-4 start, but an 0-6 finish prevented that from happening. With Rodgers in the mix and the key pieces of a top-five defense returning, New York is in position for a great season.

As for the Patriots, they are led by quarterback Mac Jones, who is entering his third NFL season. Jones had a promising rookie campaign but regressed in his second year. However, a fresh start in year three under a successful and capable offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien could get Jones back on track.

New York and New England don't have to wait long to see each other this year as the Jets host the Pats in Week 3 on Sept. 24.