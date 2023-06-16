Ranking the Futures of Every MLB Team Currently Under .500

0 of 14

Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

As the midway point of this MLB season nears, much of the conversation will surround who is buying and selling at the trade deadline, which teams are true contenders and who are the front-runners for individual awards.

The further into the season, the more it's about celebrating greatness and focusing on the game's most relevant figures.

That is one reason why it's important now to take inventory of some have-nots in MLB. We're ranking the futures of every MLB team under .500 as of Thursday.

Some of these teams are borderline, fringe playoff contenders, either because of underperforming talent or playing in a weak division.

To rank their futures, we give consideration to their current roster makeup, as well as their farm system rankings by both B/R's Joel Reuter and MLB.com.