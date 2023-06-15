Allyson Felix Explores Black Maternal Health Crisis in Essay After Tori Bowie's Death

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Allyson Felix, who is considered one of the best U.S. track and field athletes of all time, penned a first-person essay published by Time on Thursday to address the death of her teammate, Tori Bowie.

Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist, was found dead in her Florida home on May 2 following complications of childbirth. She was 32.

Felix's essay highlighted what she called "a Black Maternal Health crisis" in the United States, pushing for more awareness about potential complications from pregnancy and what actions women can take as a result.

"I would love to have another child. That's something that I know for sure. But will I be here to raise that child? That's a very real concern. And that's a terrifying thing. This is America, in 2023, and Black women are dying while giving birth. It's absurd," Felix wrote.

"I'm hopeful that things can get better. I'm hopeful that Tori, who stood on the podium at Rio, gold around her neck and sweetness in her soul, won't die in vain."

Bowie's autopsy report revealed she was eight months pregnant and undergoing labor when she died. It listed eclampsia, which is when a person develops seizures during pregnancy, as a possible complication that contributed to her tragic death.

Felix is all too familiar with the condition. She said in her essay that she was diagnosed with severe preeclampsia, a precursor to eclampsia, before giving birth to her daughter Camryn, who is now four, in 2018.

"Like so many Black women, I was unaware of the risks I faced while pregnant. According to the CDC, in 2021 the maternal mortality rate for Black women was 2.6 times the rate for white women," Felix wrote.

She added: "That needs to change, now, especially in light of Tori's tragic passing. Awareness is huge. Serena Williams had near-death complications during her pregnancy. Beyoncé developed preeclampsia. I hate that it takes Tori's situation to put this back on the map and to get people to pay attention to it. But oftentimes, we need that wake-up call."

Felix is the most decorated female Olympian in track and field, having won seven gold medals, three silver medals and one bronze medal during her career.

Bowie, meanwhile, won all three of her Olympic medals at the 2016 Olympic Games, taking home gold, silver and bronze medals.