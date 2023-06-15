Sheamus Calls Out WWE for Not Booking Him at Money in the Bank 2023 in London

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Four-time WWE world champion Sheamus believes he belongs on the card when Money in the Bank takes place in London on July 1.

Speaking to Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Sheamus made mention of his previous reception in Europe while explaining why he should be a key part of Money in the Bank:

"I mean, selfishly I should. If it's with Ridge [Holland] too, that'd be great. But listen, last time we were in Wales [for Clash At The Castle in September], I tore the bleeding roof off the place. Nobody came close!

"Roman [Reigns], Drew [McIntyre] didn't come close—and it was built around that match. Nobody came close to [me and Gunther]. Every time I'm in there, I blow the roof off the place. Doesn't matter if it's in Cardiff, Wales, doesn't matter if it's in Lexington, Kentucky, MSG, the reactions I get are insane. Every time I get out there, I put on a banger. I should be the first person they're thinking of—especially when a pay-per-view comes to Europe like that. So yeah, a hundred percent, I should be in there."

Sheamus, who is originally from Ireland, referenced his Intercontinental Championship match against Gunter at Clash at the Castle in Wales, which was widely regarded as one of the best matches in all of wrestling in 2022.

The Celtic Warrior received a hugely positive reaction from the European fans, and that would likely be the case in London as well.

Thus far, Sheamus is not part of the MITB card, but Brawling Brutes stablemate Butch, who is from England, is in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Sheamus said he is "delighted" for Butch, but emphasized that he too should be on the show, as should another Brawling Brutes member in Holland, who is also from England.

The 45-year-old veteran added that he himself should be the "No. 1 name" WWE thinks of when booking a card in London, especially considering its proximity to his hometown of Dublin, Ireland.

Sheamus is one of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history and a surefire future Hall of Famer with four world title reigns, five tag team titles reigns and three United States Championship reigns to his credit.

He has also won a Royal Rumble match, a Money in the Bank ladder match and a King of the Ring tournament.

On top of that, Sheamus almost always delivers from an in-ring perspective, so it would behoove WWE to find a spot for him on the Money in the Bank card.

Thus far, only four matches have been announced for Money in the Bank, so there is still room for the physical Irishman to be added.

