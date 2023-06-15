X

    Lakers Rumors: Austin Reaves' Rigorer Shoe Contract Expected to Eclipse $1M Annually

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 15, 2023

    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Austin Reaves' summer of generational wealth is officially underway.

    The Los Angeles Lakers guard, who will command a massive raise in restricted free agency this summer, recently inked a shoe contract with the Chinese company Rigorer for more than $1 million annually, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    Ahead of NBA free agency, Lakers guard Austin Reaves and Chinese company Rigorer are finalizing a signature shoe deal that is expected to reach over seven figures per year. Reaves on the new AR1: <a href="https://t.co/B7WSCzGvri">pic.twitter.com/B7WSCzGvri</a>

    "If you would've told me I would have a signature shoe at 18, I'd have looked at you and called you a liar," Reaves said.

    Reaves became the first NBA player to ink a brand deal with Rigorer earlier this year. His signature shoe will be released this summer and make its debut on NBA floors during the 2023-24 season.

    FIRST LOOK: Austin Reaves is getting his own signature shoe 👀👀<br><br>The Rigorer AR1 will be releasing later this summer. <a href="https://t.co/FFaUPnQtll">pic.twitter.com/FFaUPnQtll</a>

    The main question remaining here is whether the Lakers-inspired colorway will be needed next season. Reaves is expected to command significant attention on the open market despite his restricted status, and it's likely he'll wind up inking an offer sheet with an opposing team.

    The Lakers are limited by cap rules to offering Reaves a four-year, $52 million contract. Rival teams are not limited by those constraints, though the Lakers are able to match any offer sheet Reaves would sign. In that sense, the best way for Reaves to get his market value and remain with the Lakers is to sign an offer sheet the team would later match.

