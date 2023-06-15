Lakers Rumors: Austin Reaves' Rigorer Shoe Contract Expected to Eclipse $1M Annually

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Austin Reaves' summer of generational wealth is officially underway.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard, who will command a massive raise in restricted free agency this summer, recently inked a shoe contract with the Chinese company Rigorer for more than $1 million annually, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

"If you would've told me I would have a signature shoe at 18, I'd have looked at you and called you a liar," Reaves said.

Reaves became the first NBA player to ink a brand deal with Rigorer earlier this year. His signature shoe will be released this summer and make its debut on NBA floors during the 2023-24 season.

The main question remaining here is whether the Lakers-inspired colorway will be needed next season. Reaves is expected to command significant attention on the open market despite his restricted status, and it's likely he'll wind up inking an offer sheet with an opposing team.

The Lakers are limited by cap rules to offering Reaves a four-year, $52 million contract. Rival teams are not limited by those constraints, though the Lakers are able to match any offer sheet Reaves would sign. In that sense, the best way for Reaves to get his market value and remain with the Lakers is to sign an offer sheet the team would later match.