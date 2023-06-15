X

    Nuggets' Nikola Jokić Lost Finals MVP Trophy After Title; Left It in Staffer's Room

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 15, 2023

    Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic talks to reporters after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

    Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić told ESPN's Malika Andrews in his post-championship interview that he wasn't sure where his Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy was at that moment (1:39 mark).

    Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

    "Basketball is not the main thing in my life. It's something that I'm good at."<br><br>Conversation with the Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic for NBA Today: <a href="https://t.co/lB2I8bGzJ8">pic.twitter.com/lB2I8bGzJ8</a>

    "I really don't know. I left in [equipment manager Sparky Gonzales'] room and it's not there anymore. So I don't know. But hopefully it can arrive in my house."

    Jokić averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists in Denver's five-game series win over the Miami Heat. The two-time NBA MVP led the Nuggets to their first-ever championship.

    Jokić celebrated with his family and teammates on stage, where he received the MVP award and the team fielded the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

    Denver Nuggets @nuggets

    What are they going to say now? <a href="https://t.co/6I8eHAqGPK">pic.twitter.com/6I8eHAqGPK</a>

    The big man initially left the MVP trophy on stage before later getting it back. He then celebrated in numerous ways, including posing with his family with the trophies and throwing teammate Jamal Murray in a pool.

    NBA @NBA

    Celebrating his first NBA title with the people that were with him every step of the way… the Jokic family 📸 ♥ <a href="https://t.co/zw0EU4vabI">pic.twitter.com/zw0EU4vabI</a>

    Denver Nuggets @nuggets

    IT'S A POOL DAY<a href="https://t.co/zf38DlwYu3">pic.twitter.com/zf38DlwYu3</a>

    Nuggets' Nikola Jokić Lost Finals MVP Trophy After Title; Left It in Staffer's Room
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Jokic is also looking forward to a well-deserved trip home after a long and prosperous season.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "The job is done. We can go home now." <br><br>-Nikola Jokić after winning the NBA Finals <a href="https://t.co/DU869vJkMq">pic.twitter.com/DU869vJkMq</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jokić was asked if he's looking forward to the Championship parade.<br><br>"No. I need to go home." 🤣 <a href="https://t.co/1ZkPSG6mFe">pic.twitter.com/1ZkPSG6mFe</a>

    He'll have to wait until after Thursday, when the team holds a Championship Celebration in Denver.