Nuggets' Nikola Jokić Lost Finals MVP Trophy After Title; Left It in Staffer's Room

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić told ESPN's Malika Andrews in his post-championship interview that he wasn't sure where his Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy was at that moment (1:39 mark).

"I really don't know. I left in [equipment manager Sparky Gonzales'] room and it's not there anymore. So I don't know. But hopefully it can arrive in my house."

Jokić averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists in Denver's five-game series win over the Miami Heat. The two-time NBA MVP led the Nuggets to their first-ever championship.

Jokić celebrated with his family and teammates on stage, where he received the MVP award and the team fielded the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

The big man initially left the MVP trophy on stage before later getting it back. He then celebrated in numerous ways, including posing with his family with the trophies and throwing teammate Jamal Murray in a pool.

Jokic is also looking forward to a well-deserved trip home after a long and prosperous season.

He'll have to wait until after Thursday, when the team holds a Championship Celebration in Denver.