Golden Knights Parade 2023: Route, Date, Schedule, TV Info and More

The Vegas Golden Knights are the 2023 Stanley Cup champions, and their fans won't have to wait long to celebrate their victory.

The Golden Knights are set to hold their championship parade this Saturday on the Las Vegas Strip starting at 10 p.m. ET:

The Golden Knights closed out their Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers with an emphatic 9-3 blowout victory on Tuesday night to win the series 4-1. Vegas entered the league as an expansion team just six years ago, becoming the second-fastest team to win the Stanley Cup in the expansion era (since 1967) behind the Edmonton Oilers, who did so in their fifth season.

Star forward Jonathan Marchessault was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as postseason MVP. He's one of just six players who remained on the roster from the Golden Knights' inaugural season. It's fitting that Marchessault and the rest of that group will be able to celebrate together in Sin City.

This will mark the second championship celebration for the city of Las Vegas in as many years. The Las Vegas Aces commemorated their 2022 WNBA championship with a parade on the Strip and a celebration in front of the Bellagio fountains. It was the first-ever major sports championship for a Las Vegas-based team.