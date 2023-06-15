Ranking the 10 Best NBA Trade Chips This Offseason

0 of 10

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

So long, 2023 NBA Finals. Hello, Offseason Mode.

We begin our silly-summer prep with an annual tradition: Ranking the 10 best trade assets most plausibly available. Emphasis on plausibly.

These rankings will heavily weigh franchise directions and track record. The San Antonio Spurs aren't dealing the No. 1 pick and the right to select Victor Wembanyama. Nikola Jokić is not a trade asset for the Denver Nuggets. It would be out of character—and, frankly, timeline—for teams like the Detroit Pistons (No. 5, Jaden Ivey), Orlando Magic (Nos. 6, Jalen Suggs) and Indiana Pacers (No. 7, Bennedict Mathurin), among others, to dangle their top picks and prospects.

This exercise will instead focus on players and picks who have the most appeal as centerpieces in aggressive blockbuster buys. Perhaps the Portland Trail Blazers (Damian Lillard) or Toronto Raptors (Pascal Siakam) are ready to shop their stars. That amounts to selling. We want only the assets teams will use to bag flat-out stars or win-now blockbuster packages.

Certain players have graduated from last year's place on this list after transitioning to untouchable territory (shout-out, Desmond Bane). Also: Please don't interpret inclusion as a "Team X should trade Player Y or Pick Z" endorsement.