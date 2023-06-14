X

    Stefon Diggs Returns to Bills' Mandatory Minicamp After Missing Tuesday's Practice

    Erin WalshJune 14, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

    After all the drama surrounding Stefon Diggs' Tuesday absence from mandatory minicamp, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver was on the field at Wednesday's practice.

    Diggs has been in Buffalo since Monday morning, his agent, Adisa Bakari, told ESPN's Adam Schefter. He was also present at the team's facility Tuesday but left before practice.

    Joe Buscaglia @JoeBuscaglia

    WR Stefon Diggs is practicing Wednesday at mandatory minicamp <a href="https://t.co/N4NxaPfvis">pic.twitter.com/N4NxaPfvis</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

