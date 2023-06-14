Stefon Diggs Returns to Bills' Mandatory Minicamp After Missing Tuesday's Practice

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

After all the drama surrounding Stefon Diggs' Tuesday absence from mandatory minicamp, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver was on the field at Wednesday's practice.

Diggs has been in Buffalo since Monday morning, his agent, Adisa Bakari, told ESPN's Adam Schefter. He was also present at the team's facility Tuesday but left before practice.

