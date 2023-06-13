Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Suffered Fractured Sternum Injury to Miss Game 5

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The Florida Panthers were dealt a tough blow ahead of Tuesday's 9-3 Game 5 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals.

Star forward Matthew Tkachuk was ruled out for Game 5 with an upper body injury, according to Kyle Bukauskas of Sportsnet. Grigori Denisenko took his place in the lineup.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period added that Tkachuk was dealing with a "serious" upper body injury before David Dwork of The Hockey News reported after the game that Tkachuk had suffered a broken sternum.

Tkachuk was limited to just 16:40 of ice time in Florida's Game 4 loss to Vegas on Saturday. While he recorded four shots on goal in that matchup, it was clear he was laboring with an apparent injury.

The 25-year-old was Florida's best and most valuable player this postseason. He led the Panthers with 11 goals and 24 points in 20 games and also tallied four game-winning goals, three of which came in overtime.

Additionally, Tkachuk tallied two goals and one assist in four games against the Golden Knights.

With the Panthers in a do-or-die situation, it was on the remainder of the team to pick up the slack with Tkachuk sidelined, and team captain Aleksander Barkov echoed that sentiment while speaking with reporters before Game 5.

"He's a top player in this league. He's a huge player for our team," Barkov said of Tkachuk. "No matter what, I think everyone has to step up a little bit and play a little better than we've been."



To say the Panthers struggled against the Golden Knights would be an understatement. Vegas outscored Florida 26-12 and carried much of the play through all five games.

The Panthers rallied back from a 3-1 series deficit in the first round of the playoffs against the top-seeded Boston Bruins, but pulling off that comeback without Tkachuk in the Stanley Cup Final proved to be unrealistic.