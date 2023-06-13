John Gotti III Suspended 6 Months by Florida Commission for Floyd Mayweather Brawl

Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Florida State Athletic Commission suspended John Gotti III for six months for his role in the post-fight brawl following his exhibition with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

MMA Fighting's Steven Marrocco shared a statement saying the commission "took immediate action" to discipline Gotti. Mayweather isn't subject to any punishment.

Referee Kenny Bayless ended the bout in the sixth round. However, Gotti wasn't done trying to land some offense on Mayweather, which prompted members of both corners to enter the ring.

The grandson of deceased New York mobster John Gotti later labeled Mayweather an "enemy for life" on social media and tagged UFC star Conor McGregor in an effort to team up against the boxing legend.

In a since-deleted post, McGregor responded and said, "I back the Gotti's. The war is on."

Thanks to the melee, Gotti is probably getting more mainstream attention than he has ever received. The six-month suspension might prevent him from cashing in for the time being, though.

He's 5-1 as a professional in mixed martial arts, and he has won his first two pro boxing bouts. The most recent was a TKO of Alex Citrowske in January.