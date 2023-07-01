Cody Rhodes Defeats Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Photo credit: WWE.com

Cody Rhodes beat Dominik Mysterio in a grudge match at WWE Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday.

The American Nightmare produced a Cody Cutter before delivering Cross Rhodes to finish off the Judgment Day member.

Rhodes was in the middle of a rivalry with Brock Lesnar, but The Beast Incarnate disappeared from WWE programming after beating The American Nightmare at Night of Champions, and Dominik took advantage of the opening.

Lesnar surprisingly didn't appear during or after Saturday's match between Rhodes and Mysterio.

Rhodes defeated Lesnar at Backlash and got some revenge on him for an attack the night after WrestleMania 39, but The Beast subsequently broke his rival's arm and used that to his advantage in his win in Saudi Arabia.

When it became apparent that Lesnar would not immediately answer Rhodes' challenge for a rubber match, Dom stepped up and attempted to get under his skin.

The 26-year-old called Rhodes a "deadbeat dad," which was an insult he used against his own father, Rey Mysterio, during the build toward their match at WrestleMania 39.

As Dominik poked and prodded Rhodes with his insults, he also hid behind fellow Judgment Day member and women's world champion Rhea Ripley, making it difficult for his rival to gain retribution.

On the June 12 edition of Raw, Rhodes warded off a sneak attack from The Miz during a promo battle with Dominik, but that allowed Mysterio to beat down The American Nightmare from behind before running off.

That led to a challenge and an official match for Money in the Bank, adding an intriguing undercard bout onto the show.

For Rhodes, he looked to build up some momentum ahead of a possible clash with Lesnar at SummerSlam on August 5, while Dominik attempted to pick up one of the biggest wins of his career against one of WWE's top stars.

It was Rhodes who scored the victory at Money in the Bank, suggesting he is more than ready for his tiebreaking match against The Beast.

