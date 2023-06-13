J.J. Watt Says He's 'At Peace' With Retirement After 12 NFL Seasons

AP Photo/Matt York

Former NFL star defensive end J.J. Watt retired at the end of the 2022 season, and it sounds like he has no intentions of coming back.

While speaking to reporters Tuesday, Watt said he's found contentment in his retirement:

A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Watt starred for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals during his 12-year career and racked up 114.5 sacks. He ended his career on a high note, starting 16 games and recording 12.5 sacks last year, his most since 2018.

The Texans announced on Monday that he will be inducted into their Ring of Honor on Oct. 1 during halftime of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, for whom his younger brother T.J. Watt plays.

While Watt doesn't plan on lacing up his cleats any time soon, he made it clear that he believes he still would've been able to play at a high level if he continued his career.

"Can I still do it? Absolutely, just did it with 12-and-a-half sacks, but I don't think people know the preparation it takes to play at that level in the NFL," he said. "Quite frankly, I didn't feel like doing that anymore."