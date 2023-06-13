Video: WWE Unveils New Women's World Championship Belt for Rhea Ripley

Stephen Olker/Getty Images for SXSW

WWE has continued its recent run of new championship belts, unveiling the Women's World Championship for Rhea Ripley on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw:

Ripley had been holding the SmackDown Women's Championship, but WWE recently has done away with branded title belts. Former Raw Women's Champion Asuka was given a new WWE Women's Championship on Friday's episode of SmackDown Live.

In addition to the new women's titles, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was given a new belt to commemorate his 1,000-plus-day reign, replacing the two titles he used to carry around. Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions last month to win the new World Heavyweight Championship, which will be defended exclusively on Monday Night Raw.

